The 10 hottest American cities to visit this summer

American Express Travelrecently released its list of the top 10 most popular cities to visit this summer in the United States.
To make this list, the travel company looked at the top destinations that its customers have booked trips to this year and compared the results to last year’s findings.
From the silky sands of San Juan’s beaches to the surreal hiking trails of Richmond, Virginia, here are the US cities people want to see this summer.
9. PENSACOLA, FLORIDA: Pensacola Beach, named one of the top 10 beaches in the United States by TripAdvisor, offers open-air bars and access to the longest protected seashore in the nation, the Gulf Islands National Seashore. In the summer there are concerts in the area almost four times a week.
8. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA: Summer is a celebration of food in New Orleans, where you'll find the the Tales of the Cocktail festival with mixologists from around the world, the Creole Tomato Festival celebrating one of the staples of the city, and the Oyster Fest, offering up raw, charbroiled, and truffle versions of the tasty treat.
5. SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: San Juan's Isla Verde beach is home to rows of golden sand and clear waters that make for an ideal summer getaway. You can also head to the neighbourhood of Santurce, where you'll find art galleries, outdoor restaurants, and a vibrant bar scene.
4. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: In the summer, Utah is a playground for nature lovers thanks to its stunning hiking and biking trails in local canyons and its proximity to the Great Salt Lake, the largest salt water lake in the Western Hemisphere at a whopping 1,700 square miles.
3. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: San Antonio's River Walk, also known as Paseo del Rio, comes to life in the summer with stone pathways that connect shops, restaurants, hotels, museums, and the city's preserved 18th-century Spanish colonial missions.
