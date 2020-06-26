The 25 best suburbs in America, each boasting family-friendly neighbourhoods, good schools, and wide open spaces

Tomas Winz/Getty Images Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are eschewing big cities. Here are Niche’s top suburbs.

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating mass migration to suburbs.

Niche, a comprehensive guide to neighbourhoods and schools, just released its annual ranking of best places to live based on the cost of living, crime levels, quality of schools, and more.

Business Insider rounded up the 25 best suburbs – or neighbourhoods located outside of principal cities with populations of at least 1,000 – selected by Niche.

The metro areas with the most representation on the list are Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

The coronavirus pandemic is starting to spell out the end of big cities.

Many are considering trading in their metropolitan lives, with one-third of Americans saying they are thinking about moving to less densely populated places.

If you’re entertaining the idea of making the move to greener pastures, Niche, the comprehensive neighbourhood and school guide, just released its annual ranking of best places to live.

Niche ranked places to live based on the cost of living, crime levels, quality of local school systems, median household income, and more using a combination of US Census Bureau data and resident surveys. Read more about their methodology here.

The state of Pennsylvania led the list of best suburbs with five total. Maryland, Texas, and Virginia trailed behind with three a piece.

Here are the best suburbs to move to, ranked in ascending order:

25. Short Pump, Virginia

Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson/Getty Images Short Pump is a suburb of Richmond, Virginia.

Closest major city: Richmond, Virginia

Population: 27,526

Median household income: $US109,384

Median home value: $US403,100

Demographic breakdown:

White 64% Asian 24% Black 7% Hispanic 3%”Short Pump is an upscale area with quality public schools,” one resident wrote of Short Pump. “It is increasing its pedestrian friendliness and access to public transportation, but is still lacking in this department.”

24. Sugar Land, Texas

Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography Sugar Land is a suburb of Houston, Texas.

Closest major city: Houston, Texas

Population: 118,182

Median household income: $US122,233

Median home value: $US309,000

Demographic breakdown:

White 44% Asian 36% Hispanic 11% Black 6%“I like how small it is, it’s a nice break from Houston. There are a lot of opportunities to get involved with the history of Sugar Land, and lots of places to eat and have fun,” a current resident wrote of Sugar Land.

23. Arlington, Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Arlington, Virginia.

Closest major city: Washington, DC

Population: 231,803

Median household income: $US117,374

Median home value: $US669,400

Demographic breakdown:

White 62% Hispanic 16% Asian 10% Black 9%”Arlington is a very clean and open-minded town with educated individuals and businesses that are dedicated to producing less waste. Many stores and retail centres are modern and well-kept. It is a family-friendly area with great public schools,” one resident wrote of Arlington’s positives. “However, traffic is prevalent and real estate prices are through the roof,” they wrote of the negatives. “But, living a healthy lifestyle is easy in Arlington with many healthy food options and amazing trails all over!”

22. North Bethesda, Maryland

Shutterstock North Bethesda, Maryland.

Closest major city: Washington, DC

Population: 50,263

Median household income: $US105,130

Median home value: $US562,400

Demographic breakdown:

White 56% Hispanic 15% Asian 15% Black 9%”The neighbourhood has great and easy access to stores, good trails for a walk or run, excellent restaurants in the area,” a current resident wrote of North Bethesda. “Homes are a little pricey but in my opinion, it’s worth it because of accessibility and safety.”

21. Madeira, Ohio

Checubus/Shutterstock Madeira is a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Closest major city: Cincinnati, Ohio

Population: 9,091

Median household income: $US112,513

Median home value: $US281,100

Demographic breakdown:

White 91% Hispanic 3% Asian 3% Black 1%”Madeira is a great small town,” one resident wrote. “There are a variety of activities in the summer for families like free concerts, Shakespeare in the park, and wiffle ball league. There is also a great sense of community with everyone in the town. Everyone comes out for football games on Friday nights in the fall.”

20. North Potomac, Maryland

Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock North Potomac, Maryland.

Closest major city: Washington, DC

Population: 24,148

Median household income: $US159,232

Median home value: $US663,300

Demographic breakdown:

White 48% Asian 36% Black 7% Hispanic 6%”The schools in this area are good, but very competitive. There are a variety of good restaurants and shopping centres nearby. The people are overall very friendly,” read one review from a North Potomac resident.

19. Coppell, Texas

Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock Coppell, Texas.

Closest major city: Dallas, Texas

Population: 41,512

Median household income: $US123,802

Median home value: $US368,800

Demographic breakdown:

White 56% Asian 24% Hispanic 12% Black 5%”A clean, friendly, quiet neighbourhood with everything within a 10-minute drive,” one resident wrote of Coppell. “Going for a walk in the evening is the most pleasant thing. There are lots of lakes around here where kids and families can walk, run, and play. It is also a highly rated school district and students have a solid track record of excelling in academic activities.”

18. Cinco Ranch, Texas

Nate Hovee/Shutterstock Cinco Ranch is a suburb of Houston, Texas.

Closest major city: Houston, Texas

Population: 16,977

Median household income: $US139,420

Median home value: $US362,100

Demographic breakdown:

White 62% Hispanic 16% Asian 16% Black 5%Cinco Ranch has “great schools and family-oriented activities,” according to one resident. “It is a tranquil area, where you can practice sports outside. It has all the facilities and parks needed for good entertainment.”

17. Cary, North Carolina

Shutterstock Cary, North Carolina.

Closest major city: Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 163,266

Median household income: $US101,079

Median home value: $US337,700

Demographic breakdown:

White 63% Asian 18% Black 8% Hispanic 8%”Cary is a safe, secure, and relatively uneventful place. The streets are clean and cared for, everybody has a house and a car, anyone under eighteen goes to school,” one resident wrote of Cary.

“There’s not much in terms of cultural stimulation,” they continued, “but it’s a stable place to grow your roots in.”

16. South Kensington, Maryland

Getty Images South Kensington, Maryland is a suburb of Washington, DC.

Closest major city: Washington, DC

Population: 8,769

Median household income: $US181,941

Median home value: $US736,300

Demographic breakdown:

White 80% Hispanic 9% Asian 4% Black 3%

South Kensington has no reviews on Niche yet.

15. Berwyn, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Berwyn is a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Closest major city: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 3,268

Median household income: $US108,000

Median home value: $US478,300

Demographic breakdown:

White 83% Asian 9% Black 2% Hispanic 0%”I have lived in Berwyn my whole life and have always felt safe, loved, and supported by my neighbours. Our public schools are very good,” one resident wrote of Berwyn’s positives. “The one thing I would want to change about Berwyn is its diversity,” they continued.

14. Clayton, Missouri

Mein Photo/Shutterstock Clayton is a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.

Closest major city: St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 16,448

Median household income: $US97,145

Median home value: $US630,400

Demographic breakdown:

White 75% Asian 13% Black 7% Hispanic 3%Clayton is a “small but vibrant city-suburb with excellent schools,” according to one resident. “Never felt unsafe in this place, and there are always things to do at any time of day.”

13. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

Shutterstock Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

Closest major city: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 6,304

Median household income: $US109,648

Median home value: $US410,100

Demographic breakdown:

White 80% Black 6% Asian 5% Hispanic 3%To one resident, Swarthmore is “a very green town with a high liberal population.” They added that it is situated near the Swarthmore College campus and “has a strong sense of community.”

12. Stone Ridge, Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Stone Ridge, Virginia is a suburb of Washington, DC.

Closest major city: Washington, DC

Population: 12,990

Median household income: $US143,140

Median home value: $US454,900

Demographic breakdown:

White 42% Asian 28% Black 11% Hispanic 9%“I love this area because of the diversity of all. It is nice to live in an area where everyone is acceptable and almost always kind to each other,” one resident wrote of Stone Ridge. “Traffic and high living expenses are a downfall, but the fact that the area is so great kind of makes up for it.”

11. Morrisville, North Carolina

CeGe/Shutterstock Morrisville, North Carolina.

Closest major city: Raleigh, North Carolina

Population: 25,007

Median household income: $US96,489

Median home value: $US317,700

Demographic breakdown:

White 40% Asian 38% Black 12% Hispanic 5%”Morrisville is a very good town, and even though it is small, it has a lot in it, like the Raleigh-Durham airport,” one resident wrote. “It has many houses, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, banks,” they continued.

10. Richmond Heights, Missouri

f11photo/Shutterstock Richmond Heights is a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.

Closest major city: St. Louis, Missouri

Population: 8,457

Median household income: $US78,481

Median home value: $US247,500

Demographic breakdown:

White 76% Black 12% Asian 7% Hispanic 3%”I have lived in other areas of Saint Louis and can say this is my favourite so far,” one resident wrote of Richmond Heights. “People are always around walking their dogs or exercising. I feel very safe here.”

9. Clarendon Hills, Illinois

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Clarendon Hills is a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Closest major city: Chicago, Illinois

Population: 8,711

Median household income: $US126,500

Median home value: $US561,700

Demographic breakdown:

White 81% Hispanic 10% Asian 7% Black 0%Clarendon Hills, to one resident, is a “great small town with excellent schools and a cute downtown.” They also said that it is “easy to get to downtown Chicago on train or highway,” but cited a “lack of diversity” as a con.

8. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Ardmore is a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Closest major city: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 13,083

Median household income: $US89,923

Median home value: $US328,800

Demographic breakdown:

White 75% Black 11% Hispanic 6% Asian 5%”Friendly people, walkable neighbourhoods, and lots of opportunities for civic engagement,” make Ardmore for one resident. “Of course, there’s also the popular suburban square shopping centre and lots of restaurants to choose from.”

7. Los Alamos, New Mexico

Mabry Campbell / Getty Images Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Closest major city: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Population: 12,373

Median household income: $US106,288

Median home value: $US295,600

Demographic breakdown:

White 70% Hispanic 18% Asian 7% Black 0%”Los Alamos was a great town to grow up in and would be a good place to work and raise a family,” one resident wrote. “However, there are not a lot of 20-somethings in the town or a lot for people that age to do,” wrote of the possible negatives. “The access to the mountains is probably the greatest thing Los Alamos has to offer!”

6. Okemos, Michigan

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Okemos, Michigan is close to Michigan State University.

Closest major city: Lansing, Michigan

Population: 23,912

Median household income: $US78,080

Median home value: $US231,100

Demographic breakdown:

White 66% Asian 20% Black 7% Hispanic 3%One resident wrote that Okemos is a “great place to raise a family,” as it is “close to Michigan State University and the State Capitol building, They also listed the “small town feeling, great schools, and friendly people,” as draws.

5. Brookline, Massachusetts

Tupungato/Shutterstock Brookline is a suburb of Boston, Massachusetts.

Closest major city: Boston, Massachusetts

Population: 59,234

Median household income: $US113,515

Median home value: $US885,700

Demographic breakdown:

White 70% Asian 16% Hispanic 8% Black 3%”Brookline is an incredibly safe and friendly neighbourhood that is great to raise a family in,” one resident wrote. “However, Brookline is not the most diverse neighbourhood and is also quite expensive,” they continued.

4. Carmel, Indiana

Michael Conroy/AP Carmel, Indiana.

Closest major city: Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 90,163

Median household income: $US116,867

Median home value: $US330,600

Demographic breakdown:

White 81% Asian 10% Hispanic 4% Black 3%One resident listed “excellent schools, parks, and trails,” as a draw for Carmel. “There are many restaurants including many small businesses and things to do around town. Residents are friendly and family oriented. Cost of living is low relative to value.”

3. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania

Shutterstock Penn Wynne is a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Closest major city: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 5,758

Median household income: $US131,161

Median home value: $US366,200

Demographic breakdown:

White 73% Asian 12% Black 7% Hispanic 5%“Some parts of Penn Wynne have busy roads others are relatively quiet,” one resident wrote. “You can get really anything you are looking for here.”

2. Holly Hills, Colorado

Regina Fatkulina / EyeEm/Getty Images Holly Hills is a suburb of Denver, Colorado.

Closest major city: Denver, Colorado

Population: 2,909

Median household income: $US136,176

Median home value: $US426,500

Demographic breakdown:

White 88% Asian 3% Hispanic 3% Black 2%One current resident wrote: “We love our neighbours and the location can’t beat with easy access to light rail & downtown and being in the Cherry Creek School District.”

1. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

Shutterstock Chesterbrook is a suburb of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Closest major city: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 4,714

Median household income: $US119,010

Median home value: $US312,800

Demographic breakdown:

White 64% Asian 25% Black 6% Hispanic 1%”This is an excellent place,” one resident wrote. “The people are wonderful. It is very close to all family related venues such as supermarkets, restaurants, state parks. It falls in an excellent school district.”

