The 15 best states for America's middle class, ranked

- A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, found the states where America’s middle class is thriving the most.
- The study analysed home values, incomes, jobs, taxes, and homeownership.
- Of the top 15 states, seven are located in the Midwest.
For middle-class families in the US, some states are more financially comfortable to live in than others.
A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset analysed home values, incomes, jobs, taxes, and homeownership in each state to find where the middle class is thriving. Though there are many different definitions of what the term “middle class” means, Merriam-Webster defines it as “a class occupying a position between the upper class and the lower class.“
For the purposes of this study, SmartAsset considers middle class household earnings to be between $US35,000 and $US100,000. The results show that the middle class is the strongest in the Midwest. In fact, seven of the top 15 states on the list are in the Midwest.
In order to compile the final ranking, SmartAsset looked at seven factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and weighted them equally. These factors include: the percentage of households in the middle class in a given state, the change in median household incomes from 2014 to 2018, the median home value, the homeownership rate, the statistical measurement of income inequality, and job growth from 2014 to 2018 in jobs that earn an average annual income between $US30,000 and $US70,000.
15. In South Carolina, 44.8% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US57,380
Median home value: $US170,800
Homeownership rate: 69.3%
14. In Washington, 42.5% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US69,999
Median home value: $US373,100
Homeownership rate: 62.8%
13. In Ohio, 44.7% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US62,115
Median home value: $US151,100
Homeownership rate: 65.9%
12. In Tennessee, 44.7% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US57,508
Median home value: $US177,500
Homeownership rate: 66.2%
11. In Arizona, 45.7% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US61,675
Median home value: $US241,100
Homeownership rate: 64.8%
10. In Minnesota, 43.3% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US72,073
Median home value: $US235,400
Homeownership rate: 71.5%
9. In Wisconsin, 46.6% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US65,149
Median home value: $US188,500
Homeownership rate: 67.1%
8. In Montana, 46.9% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US58,592
Median home value: $US249,200
Homeownership rate: 67.5%
7. In Vermont, 45.8% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US59,809
Median home value: $US233,100
Homeownership rate: 72.2%
6. In South Dakota, 48.7% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US62,858
Median home value: $US171,500
Homeownership rate: 67.9%
5. In Indiana, 47.1% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US61,153
Median home value: $US147,300
Homeownership rate: 68.9%
4. In Nebraska, 46.4% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US65,225
Median home value: $US161,800
Homeownership rate: 66.1%
3. In Iowa, 47.3% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US65,831
Median home value: $US152,000
Homeownership rate: 71.3%
2. In Idaho, 48.8% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US59,474
Median home value: $US233,100
Homeownership rate: 70.7%
1. In Utah, 47.3% of households are middle class.
Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US73,342
Median home value: $US303,300
Homeownership rate: 70.5%
