The 15 best states for America's middle class, ranked

For middle-class families in the US, some states are more financially comfortable to live in than others.

A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset analysed home values, incomes, jobs, taxes, and homeownership in each state to find where the middle class is thriving. Though there are many different definitions of what the term “middle class” means, Merriam-Webster defines it as “a class occupying a position between the upper class and the lower class.“

For the purposes of this study, SmartAsset considers middle class household earnings to be between $US35,000 and $US100,000. The results show that the middle class is the strongest in the Midwest. In fact, seven of the top 15 states on the list are in the Midwest.

In order to compile the final ranking, SmartAsset looked at seven factors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and weighted them equally. These factors include: the percentage of households in the middle class in a given state, the change in median household incomes from 2014 to 2018, the median home value, the homeownership rate, the statistical measurement of income inequality, and job growth from 2014 to 2018 in jobs that earn an average annual income between $US30,000 and $US70,000.

15. In South Carolina, 44.8% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US57,380

Median home value: $US170,800

Homeownership rate: 69.3%

14. In Washington, 42.5% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US69,999

Median home value: $US373,100

Homeownership rate: 62.8%

13. In Ohio, 44.7% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US62,115

Median home value: $US151,100

Homeownership rate: 65.9%

12. In Tennessee, 44.7% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US57,508

Median home value: $US177,500

Homeownership rate: 66.2%

11. In Arizona, 45.7% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US61,675

Median home value: $US241,100

Homeownership rate: 64.8%

10. In Minnesota, 43.3% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US72,073

Median home value: $US235,400

Homeownership rate: 71.5%

9. In Wisconsin, 46.6% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US65,149

Median home value: $US188,500

Homeownership rate: 67.1%

8. In Montana, 46.9% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US58,592

Median home value: $US249,200

Homeownership rate: 67.5%

7. In Vermont, 45.8% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US59,809

Median home value: $US233,100

Homeownership rate: 72.2%

6. In South Dakota, 48.7% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US62,858

Median home value: $US171,500

Homeownership rate: 67.9%

5. In Indiana, 47.1% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US61,153

Median home value: $US147,300

Homeownership rate: 68.9%

4. In Nebraska, 46.4% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US65,225

Median home value: $US161,800

Homeownership rate: 66.1%

3. In Iowa, 47.3% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US65,831

Median home value: $US152,000

Homeownership rate: 71.3%

2. In Idaho, 48.8% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US59,474

Median home value: $US233,100

Homeownership rate: 70.7%

1. In Utah, 47.3% of households are middle class.

Median household income adjusted for the cost of living: $US73,342

Median home value: $US303,300

Homeownership rate: 70.5%

