The 13 Best Photos From The US Open

Tony Manfred
serena williams hair at the 2012 us open

Photo: Al Bel/Getty Images

The 2012 US Open has been defined by absences.Rafael Nadal didn’t make the trip to New York. Roger Federer went out early. Mardy Fish got injured. And two legends — Andy Roddick and Kim Clijsters — retired after early-round exits.

But despite the figures who are not there, some downright stunning portraits and images have come out of the tournament so far.

We pulled out are 13 favourites. Some are beautiful, some are funny, and when taken together, they give you a feel for what the 2012 US Open has been like so far.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin serves amid a mass of fans on one of the outer courts

Nicolas Almagro collapses after winning his first round match

Serena Williams looks across the court at Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez

Serena and Venus Williams high-five

Victoria Azarenka celebrates against Samantha Stosur

Nicolas Almagro picks out a ball to serve

Andy Roddick serves on Arthur Ashe

Fabio Fognini prepares to serve

Novak Djokovic contorts his body to return a shot

The sunset over New York City

Alex Bogomolov Jr. stares down Andy Murray

Bethanie Mattek-Sands plays with a blue ponytail

Andy Roddick during his final match

More photography

The 17 Best Photos From The London Olympics >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.