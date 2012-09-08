The 13 Best Photos From The US Open

Photo: Al Bel/Getty Images

The 2012 US Open has been defined by absences.Rafael Nadal didn’t make the trip to New York. Roger Federer went out early. Mardy Fish got injured. And two legends — Andy Roddick and Kim Clijsters — retired after early-round exits.



But despite the figures who are not there, some downright stunning portraits and images have come out of the tournament so far.

We pulled out are 13 favourites. Some are beautiful, some are funny, and when taken together, they give you a feel for what the 2012 US Open has been like so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.