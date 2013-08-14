25 Stunning National Park Vistas

If these 25 astounding vistas tell us anything, it’s that America’s beauty is a fierce kind. There are the alien landscapes of Arches and Canyonlands National Parks and the trickling glacial promontories of Denali and Glacier National Park.

Legends, too, inform these lands, from Dead Horse Point’s cowboy past to the cliff-side Puebloan abodes of Mesa Verde. That’s to say nothing of the swooping peregrine falcons, majestic moose, and gigantic Californian redwoods that call these parks home.

Check out our picks for the 25 most stunning vistas in America’s National Parks — but these are merely a sliver of the wonders you’ll find when you actually visit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.