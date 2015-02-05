The best US mountain for every type of skier

We recently ranked the best ski resorts in America, but it can be a bit tricky to figure out which one will fit you best.
So we’ve compiled a list of the best mountains for every type of skier.
From the adrenaline-inducing Colbert’s Couloir in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to a romantic getaway in the White Mountains, here are the best mountains for every type of traveller.
Jackson Hole has some intense double-diamond runs, but nothing is quite as terrifying as its Colbert's Couloir.
Named the most intense ski run in the US by Liftopia, the run starts with a massive free fall drop.
Any skier who is willing to attempt the run must start by plunging off of a cliff face onto 55-degree slope, and then immediately turn right to avoid smashing into the face of Precambrian rock.
Needless to say, it intimidates even the most advanced skiers -- and many will turn around after looking off the edge.
Cooper Mountain has 2,465 skiable acres, 140 trails, and is a great value -- season passes are $US389, which is 21% less than the US average.
But its accommodations also help to make it a great destination for budget travellers.
Hotels near good ski mountains can cost almost $US300 a night, but Copper offers Condo-styled accommodations. The condos can sleep plenty of people, and come equipped with kitchens so you won't have the added expense of eating out. It is also easy to walk to the ski lifts.
Beaver Creek in Colorado is a great spot for beginners since it has some of the best ski and snowboarding schools in the country.
The children's Ski School has a specialised program for young skiers, and they even have a special 'Buckaroo Express' gondola to make a kid's first chairlift ride a little less scary.
Hidden away in the Chugach Mountains of Alaska, Mount Alyeska is a no-frill ski mountain far from the glam of ski destinations such as Aspen. Mount Alyeska is a challenging mountain, and is mostly reserved for advanced and expert runs.
The best part about this off-the-beaten-path ski spot: the crowds are basically nonexistent.
When travelling in a big group of friends, there is almost always one person who is just never happy with the plans -- but taking a group to Vail could change all that.
Vail is ranked as the No. 1 place to ski in America, and has the third-largest mountain in the US with 193 trails and 5,289 skiable acres. In short: there are plenty of different runs and activities for every type of skier.
There are also other activities for groups like ski biking, tubing, terrain parks, night skiing, and shopping. Plus, Vail is home to some of the best après-ski parties.
As a past Olympic site (host of the 1960 Winter Olympics), Squaw valley has earned a reputation as one of the best places to snowboard in the country.
Squaw Valley is massive and offers great conditions for any level of snowboarder (and skier), but 70% of its terrain is built for beginner and intermediate.
Arapahoe Basin attracts skiers who are just as serious about the slopes as they are about the aprés-ski parties. The terrain is best suited for advanced and expert seasons, and it has one of the longest ski seasons in the country.
There are many local establishments that are known for great drinks, but many will opt to party on 'The Beach,' which is the parking lot of one of the mountains. People will also ski in elaborate costumes.
The aptly named Heavenly Mountain is the fourth-largest ski resort in the US, with 4,800 skiable acres. Heavenly is the region's largest ski area, and has incredible views of the bright blue Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Plus, since it sits on the border of California and Nevada, you can actually ski across the state line.
At 4,425 feet, the views from the top of Telluride mountain are incredible.
But the best part about the mountain could be the gorgeous little town it is next to. Although it is a small town, there are plenty of amazing food options. Telluride has everything from upscale wine bars to casual diners -- there is even a 'Telluride Food Tour,' which stops at speciality food shops and local eateries.
Telluride also has a free Gondola ride that takes you to Mountain Village. The gondola goes between the mountains, and take a passenger up 9,500 feet -- and there is an incredible restaurant at the top.
Nearly a million visitors come to Park City each year from all around the world for its world class skiing.
But for those who want more from a ski vacation, Park City is also known for its shopping, nightlife, gourmet dining options, ski-in distilleries, and the the infamous Sundance Film Festival.
There is even a 4,000 foot alpine roller coaster and a flying eagle zip line.
