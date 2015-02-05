The best US mountain for every type of skier

Courtesy of JHMR Colbert’s Couloir can intimidate even the most advanced skier.

We recently ranked the best ski resorts in America, but it can be a bit tricky to figure out which one will fit you best.

So we’ve compiled a list of the best mountains for every type of skier.

From the adrenaline-inducing Colbert’s Couloir in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to a romantic getaway in the White Mountains, here are the best mountains for every type of traveller.

