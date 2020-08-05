The 10 best hotels in the US right now according to travellers, ranked

Tripadvisor The five-star Trump International Hotel Washington DC is the third-best hotel in the US, per Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice rankings.

Tripadvisor just released its ranking of the best hotels in the US as part of its 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards, which rank hotels, airlines, and travel destinations based on ratings and reviews from travellers.

In the US, the top-ranked hotel is the French Quarter Inn, a 50-room boutique hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

The ranking includes two hotels owned by President Donald Trump: Trump International Hotel Washington DC and Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago.

Hotels in Colorado, Massachussetts, Oregon, Georgia, and Texas also made the list.

The top-ranked hotels in the US include a boutique hotel in South Carolina, a mountain inn in Colorado, and two five-star properties owned by the President of the United States, according to TripAdvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The annual awards, which rank hotels, restaurants, and airlines around the world, are based on millions of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings that were collected in 2019, prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Tripadvisor, the best hotel in the US is the French Quarter Inn, a boutique hotel in the historic French Quarter of Charleston, South Carolina. Hotels in Texas, Oregon, Massachussetts, and Colorado also made the top 10.

And two Trump Hotels properties – owned by President Donald Trump – were included in the ranking. Since he became president, Trump has said that his sons operate the Trump properties, but the president still makes money from the hotels through his ownership of the Trump Organisation.

Here are the 10 best hotels in the US, according to TripAdvisor.

10. The Langham, Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Starting nightly rate: $US276

What guests say: “This hotel has everything going for it: an unbeatable location, wonderful staff, and a lot of character, in one word: amazing.”

9. Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Starting nightly rate: $US298

What guests say: “The room was so comfortable it felt like home, not a hotel. The views of the city, river and Lake Michigan from our room was amazing. The beds were the most comfortable hotel beds I have ever slept in …”

8. The Inn at Lost Creek

Location: Mountain Village, Colorado

Starting nightly rate: $US239

What guests say: “I can’t say enough about this place and our experience. The front desk service set the tone for our stay – friendly, warm, helpful, super attentive, on top of everything. … Breakfast was incredible, the Thai restaurant was awesome, the lobby was inviting and comfortable, and our room was beautiful, clean, and had everything we needed. We loved the fireplace and incredible view, and the nightly turn down service added a special touch…”

7. Hotel Clermont

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Starting nightly rate: $US177

What guests say: “I loved the decor, the staff was very accommodating (and I’m tough) and the experience at Tiny Lou’s was awesome! Love the bar, dark and moody. The design team stepped out and made the rooms unique but comfortable. … Liked it enough to go back, that is not the norm for me.”

6. The Oxford Hotel

Location: Bend, Oregon

Starting nightly rate: $US266

What guests say: “You won’t find a more hospitable and beautiful property to cater to all your needs while visiting Bend! Staff goes above and beyond to make sure your every need is met, and the rooms are large, comfortable and modern with exceptional local amenities.”

5. Hotel Emma

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Starting nightly rate: $US293

What guests say: “Hotel Emma is luxury! From the staff, to the rooms, to the pool, to the fine eats, there is not a single area where Hotel Emma falls short. The reviews are real! The hype is real! Their #1 rating is real! We have (off and on) lived in San Antonio for 30 plus years and stayed in many different hotels on the Riverwalk. Nothing else comes even close to the mastery with which the Hotel Emma offers their guests a 5 star experience …”

4. The Lancaster Hotel

Location: Houston, Texas

Starting nightly rate: $US158

What guests say: “When we visit Houston this is our favourite hotel. Grand historic building, immaculately renovated to modern standards. Fabulous art collection. Everything about this place is special. Did I mention it is in the heart of the entertainment district? I feel like we are in London when we stay here.”

3. Trump International Hotel Washington D.C.

Location: Washington, DC

Starting nightly rate: $US469

What guests say: “This property is an example of what true luxury is about. From impressive lobby, to great restaurants, to beautifully decorated room – the hotel was an amazing experience. This is the only place to stay when in DC.”

2. The Nantucket Hotel & Resort

Location: Nantucket, Massachusetts

Starting nightly rate: $US230

What guests say: “Came here with our family of six and was not disappointed. Staff was amazing. Our room was incredible – the Daggett suite – book it! It’s well worth the money. From the minute we stepped off the shuttle from the ferry to all the in betweens we felt so taken care of. …Location is perfect. Walk to town, bike to beach and everything else … We will absolutely be back.”

1. French Quarter Inn

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Starting nightly rate: $US239

What guests say: “The hotel itself is a wonderful combination of charm and opulence without any stuffiness. Perfect for a romantic getaway, a girls weekend, or a family vacation. We immediately felt at home and the staff went out of their way to make sure we felt welcome. As soon as you enter the hotel you feel like royalty ascending the beautiful grand staircase to the warm and open lobby. … The rooms are lovely with very comfortable beds and fun amenities.”

