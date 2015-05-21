The 25 best healthcare companies to work for in America

Twitter/@Amgen Amgen ranked No. 1 on this list.

Working in the healthcare sector can lead to a long career full of job satisfaction, meaning, and great pay.

We partnered with employer-information website PayScale to find the best companies to work for in the US. A number of healthcare companies topped the list, so we’ve featured them here.

Pharmaceutical companies Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb took the top two spots, followed by biotechnology company Celgene at No. 3.

To compile the list, companies in the 2014 Fortune 500 list were ranked using PayScale’s salary and survey database. Final scores were determined by multiplying six criteria: high job satisfaction, low job stress, ability to telecommute, high job meaning, experienced median pay, and salary delta. Pay was weighed double in the calculations because we believe it’s an extremely important factor. You can read the full methodology here.

Here are the top 25 healthcare companies to work for:

