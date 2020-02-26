The 21 big US cities where it pays most to be an entrepreneur

If you are looking to start a new business endeavour, you may want to start your own company in one of these major cities.

ZenBusiness, a service that helps entrepreneurs grow their own businesses, created a ranking of the most successful metros for entrepreneurs based on the income premium for self-employed workers in 2018.

The income premium is the per cent difference between the median income of entrepreneurs, who were defined as self-employed in the study, and all full-time employees using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample.

For example, the 2018 income premium for entrepreneurs in Las Vegas was 19.0%. That is, a typical entrepreneur in that city earns about $US8,000 more than the median income of $US42,000 of all full-time employees in Las Vegas.

The median salary for entrepreneurs in the 53 large metros on ZenBusiness’ list is about $US53,000, roughly the same as the overall US median annual income in 2018 of about $US52,000.

The highest income earned by entrepreneurs is in San Jose, California, where people who own their own business make a median income of $US70,000.

Entrepreneurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, make the most compared to all other full-time employees in the city, making it a potentially desirable metro area for aspiring business owners. A typical entrepreneur in Salt Lake City earns about $US60,000, while a typical full-time employee earns $US48,200, a difference of 24.5%.

The following are the 21 US cities with a population size of over 1,000,000 residents where entrepreneurs are most successful, along with their income premium, median 2018 income, and share of entrepreneurs – the percentage of workers that identify as self-employed.

21. Phoenix, Arizona

miroslav_1/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.5%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US49,100

Median income for full-time workers: $US46,100

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.9%

20. New Orleans, Louisiana

f11photo/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.7%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US45,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:11.3%

19. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.8%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US56,200

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.5%

18. Richmond, Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.0%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US53,500

Median income for full-time workers: $US50,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.1%

17. Jacksonville, Florida

joe daniel price/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,500

Median income for full-time workers: $US45,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.5%

16. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US49,600

Median income for full-time workers: $US46,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:6.4%

15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US55,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US51,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:6.8%

14. San Diego, California

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 8.0%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US57,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US52,800

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:11.0%

13. Portland, Oregon

Matthew Bohrer Photography/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 9.1%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US55,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:11.4%

12. Chicago, Illinois

Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 9.1%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US55,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.6%

11. Cincinnati, Ohio

Adam Jones/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 10.0%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US55,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US50,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:7.0%

10. Austin, Texas

Florin Seitan / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 11.1%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US54,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:10.7%

9. Birmingham, Alabama

SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 12.0%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US56,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US50,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:7.9%

8. Providence, Rhode Island

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 13.2%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US53,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:7.6%

7. Orlando, Florida

John Coletti/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 13.7%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US45,500

Median income for full-time workers: $US40,030

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.6%

6. San Antonio, Texas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 14.3%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US42,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.8%

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Gau Meo/Shutterstock

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 14.3%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US42,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.6%

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Getty Images/Dan Reynolds Photography

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 16.3%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US50,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US43,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:6.7%

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

George Rose/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 19.0%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US50,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US42,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.1%

2. Denver, Colorado

Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 20.0%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US66,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US55,000

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:10.2%

1. Salt Lake City, Utah

Gary Weathers/Getty Images

Income premium for entrepreneurs: 24.5%

Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000

Median income for full-time workers: $US48,200

Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.9%

