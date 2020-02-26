The 21 big US cities where it pays most to be an entrepreneur

- If you want to start your own business, you may want to move to one of these cities.
- ZenBusiness compared income for entrepreneurs to earnings for other full-time employees by metro area to rank the cities where entrepreneurs are most successful.
- San Diego, Chicago, and San Antonio were among the cities on the list.
If you are looking to start a new business endeavour, you may want to start your own company in one of these major cities.
ZenBusiness, a service that helps entrepreneurs grow their own businesses, created a ranking of the most successful metros for entrepreneurs based on the income premium for self-employed workers in 2018.
The income premium is the per cent difference between the median income of entrepreneurs, who were defined as self-employed in the study, and all full-time employees using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample.
For example, the 2018 income premium for entrepreneurs in Las Vegas was 19.0%. That is, a typical entrepreneur in that city earns about $US8,000 more than the median income of $US42,000 of all full-time employees in Las Vegas.
The median salary for entrepreneurs in the 53 large metros on ZenBusiness’ list is about $US53,000, roughly the same as the overall US median annual income in 2018 of about $US52,000.
The highest income earned by entrepreneurs is in San Jose, California, where people who own their own business make a median income of $US70,000.
Entrepreneurs in Salt Lake City, Utah, make the most compared to all other full-time employees in the city, making it a potentially desirable metro area for aspiring business owners. A typical entrepreneur in Salt Lake City earns about $US60,000, while a typical full-time employee earns $US48,200, a difference of 24.5%.
The following are the 21 US cities with a population size of over 1,000,000 residents where entrepreneurs are most successful, along with their income premium, median 2018 income, and share of entrepreneurs – the percentage of workers that identify as self-employed.
21. Phoenix, Arizona
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.5%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US49,100
Median income for full-time workers: $US46,100
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.9%
20. New Orleans, Louisiana
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.7%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US45,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:11.3%
19. Minneapolis, Minnesota
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 6.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US56,200
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.5%
18. Richmond, Virginia
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US53,500
Median income for full-time workers: $US50,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.1%
17. Jacksonville, Florida
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,500
Median income for full-time workers: $US45,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.5%
16. Virginia Beach, Virginia
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US49,600
Median income for full-time workers: $US46,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:6.4%
15. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 7.8%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US55,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US51,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:6.8%
14. San Diego, California
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 8.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US57,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US52,800
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:11.0%
13. Portland, Oregon
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 9.1%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US55,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:11.4%
12. Chicago, Illinois
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 9.1%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US55,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.6%
11. Cincinnati, Ohio
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 10.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US55,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US50,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:7.0%
10. Austin, Texas
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 11.1%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US54,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:10.7%
9. Birmingham, Alabama
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 12.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US56,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US50,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:7.9%
8. Providence, Rhode Island
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 13.2%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US53,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:7.6%
7. Orlando, Florida
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 13.7%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US45,500
Median income for full-time workers: $US40,030
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.6%
6. San Antonio, Texas
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 14.3%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US42,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.8%
5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 14.3%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US48,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US42,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.6%
4. Memphis, Tennessee
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 16.3%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US50,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US43,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:6.7%
3. Las Vegas, Nevada
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 19.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US50,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US42,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:9.1%
2. Denver, Colorado
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 20.0%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US66,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US55,000
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:10.2%
1. Salt Lake City, Utah
Income premium for entrepreneurs: 24.5%
Median income for entrepreneurs: $US60,000
Median income for full-time workers: $US48,200
Share of self-employed workers in workforce:8.9%
