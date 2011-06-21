5 Upcoming Gadgets We're Dying To Get Our Hands On

Photo: Sony

Ah, lists. So much fun when doled out in the right amount.Yes, yes, I realise that my Top 5 Phones list was devoid of any BlackBerry or Windows Phone 7 devices, and that including a low-end Android phone (LG Optimus V) and last-year’s entry-level webOS device (Palm Pixi Plus) immediately qualified me for “The Shady Pines Home for Journalists Who’ve Lost It” in some of your eyes.



But, hey, that’s why we have a commenting system and encourage you to use it.

So now, on to a Top 5 that might incite less of a comment board flame riot, but hopefully will still spark you to chime in with your own one-through-fives: The Top 5 gadgets I’m really looking forward to over the next six months or so.

Since I apparently should have been more specific about the rules for the phones list (Samsung’s Galaxy S II was left off because it’s not yet for sale in the U.S., where I live and work), I’ll lay out the ground rules for “gadgets coming soon.”

This list is comprised of phones, tablets, gaming hardware, and other electronic hardware that’s either been announced but hasn’t yet gone on sale in the U.S., or I’m personally convinced will be at least announced before the end of this year.

That makes Wii U eligible (announced but not on sale) but MIDI-to-Brain 5,000 (figment of my imagination) ineligible. Cool? Cool. Here we go.

This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.

