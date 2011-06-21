5 Upcoming Gadgets We're Dying To Get Our Hands On

Photo: Sony
Ah, lists. So much fun when doled out in the right amount.Yes, yes, I realise that my Top 5 Phones list was devoid of any BlackBerry or Windows Phone 7 devices, and that including a low-end Android phone (LG Optimus V) and last-year’s entry-level webOS device (Palm Pixi Plus) immediately qualified me for “The Shady Pines Home for Journalists Who’ve Lost It” in some of your eyes.
But, hey, that’s why we have a commenting system and encourage you to use it.
So now, on to a Top 5 that might incite less of a comment board flame riot, but hopefully will still spark you to chime in with your own one-through-fives: The Top 5 gadgets I’m really looking forward to over the next six months or so.
Since I apparently should have been more specific about the rules for the phones list (Samsung’s Galaxy S II was left off because it’s not yet for sale in the U.S., where I live and work), I’ll lay out the ground rules for “gadgets coming soon.”
This list is comprised of phones, tablets, gaming hardware, and other electronic hardware that’s either been announced but hasn’t yet gone on sale in the U.S., or I’m personally convinced will be at least announced before the end of this year.
That makes Wii U eligible (announced but not on sale) but MIDI-to-Brain 5,000 (figment of my imagination) ineligible. Cool? Cool. Here we go.
This post originally appeared at TechnoBuffalo.
I know their gaming and entertainment network was recently the victim of a high-profile, massively damaging hack. I know their Pictures division then suffered a smaller but similarly devastating hack. And I know that they haven't churned out an honest-to-goodness home run of a smartphone or gadget in a while.
But PS Vita has a ton of potential, and I grew up on the Sony Walkman and cut my cell phone teeth on SE's K- and W-series phones--so the Sony name still holds some mystique for me. What we've seen of Sony's fledgling Android tablets, the S1 and S2, look interesting and unique. Here's hoping they don't let us down. Seriously, Sony, don't pull an Echo here.
This thing is a flat-out beast. Processing horsepower, display quality, thin/light/sexy factor, and build quality: The Galaxy S II has it all, or at least the pre-production versions I've played with do.
And get this: I actually kinda liked the newest version of Samsung's TouchWiz UI when I saw it on the SGSII. Three million strong couldn't wait to pre-order this Android phone before May had even arrived, and I can't wait for a version to ship in the States.
