The 10 Best University Endowment Managers

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
tiffani shawIowa CFO Tiffany Shaw

Photo: Courtesy of University of Iowa

College endowments have bounced back from the disaster year of 2009, according to a Commonfund-NACUB study.Endowment funds increased 11.9% in 2010, improving on a 18.7% decline in 2009. Of course that means total funds are still down nearly 10 per cent in two years. Note: This data includes withdrawals and payments, as well as investment returns.

Last year’s terrible returns were driven by a 30% collapse in the giant Harvard endowment. This year Harvard was up a meager 5.4%.

We picked out the best endowment managers among funds over $500 million. McGill’s John Limeburner and Alberta’s Phyllis Clark made the list two years in a row.

#10 Ellen Ellison of The University of Miami

2009 endowment: $538,606,000

2010 endowment: $618,236,000

Increase: 14.8%

#9 Pierre Ouillet of The University of British Columbia

2009 endowment: $775,748,000

2010 endowment: $894,896,000

Increase: 15.4%

#8 Paul Foster of The University of Texas

2009 endowment: $12,163,049,000

2010 endowment: $14,052,220,000

Increase: 15.5%

#7 William Oberndorf of University of California San Francisco Foundation

2009 endowment: $438,514,000

2010 endowment: $509,281,000

Increase: 16.1%

#6 Tiffani Shaw of The University of Iowa

2009 endowment: $675,705,000

2010 endowment: $791,554,000

Increase: 17.1%

#5 John Limeburner of McGill University

2009 endowment: $669,791,000

2010 endowment: $786,342,000

Increase: 17.4%

Note: Limeburner had the eighth best returns in 2009, with a relatively small 13% decline.

#4 David Clay of Grinnell College

2009 endowment: $1,076,250,000

2010 endowment: $1,264,834,000

Increase: 17.5%

Note: Clay was the tenth worst endowment managers in 2009, with a 27% decline.

#3 Nancy Keegan of The University of Nebraska

2009 endowment: $964,928,000

2010 endowment: $1,143,051,000

Increase: 18.5%

#2 Phyllis Clark of University of Alberta

2009 endowment: $550,074,000

2010 endowment: $654,330,000

Increase: 19%

Note: Clark had the tenth best returns in 2009, with a 12% decline.

#1 David Felix of Syracuse University

2009 endowment funds: $658,248,000

2010 endowment funds: $849,157,000

Increase: 29%

Note: Syracuse had the fifth worst-performing endowments in 2009, with a 33% decline.

