The 10 Best University Endowment Managers

Iowa CFO Tiffany Shaw

Photo: Courtesy of University of Iowa

College endowments have bounced back from the disaster year of 2009, according to a Commonfund-NACUB study.Endowment funds increased 11.9% in 2010, improving on a 18.7% decline in 2009. Of course that means total funds are still down nearly 10 per cent in two years. Note: This data includes withdrawals and payments, as well as investment returns.



Last year’s terrible returns were driven by a 30% collapse in the giant Harvard endowment. This year Harvard was up a meager 5.4%.

We picked out the best endowment managers among funds over $500 million. McGill’s John Limeburner and Alberta’s Phyllis Clark made the list two years in a row.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.