The 10 Best University Endowment Managers

College endowments have bounced back from the disaster year of 2009, according to a Commonfund-NACUB study.Endowment funds increased 11.9% in 2010, improving on a 18.7% decline in 2009. Of course that means total funds are still down nearly 10 per cent in two years. Note: This data includes withdrawals and payments, as well as investment returns.
Last year’s terrible returns were driven by a 30% collapse in the giant Harvard endowment. This year Harvard was up a meager 5.4%.
We picked out the best endowment managers among funds over $500 million. McGill’s John Limeburner and Alberta’s Phyllis Clark made the list two years in a row.
2009 endowment: $538,606,000
2010 endowment: $618,236,000
Increase: 14.8%
This data includes withdrawals and payments, as well as investment returns. Data from NACUBO.
2009 endowment: $775,748,000
2010 endowment: $894,896,000
Increase: 15.4%
2009 endowment: $12,163,049,000
2010 endowment: $14,052,220,000
Increase: 15.5%
2009 endowment: $438,514,000
2010 endowment: $509,281,000
Increase: 16.1%
2009 endowment: $675,705,000
2010 endowment: $791,554,000
Increase: 17.1%
2009 endowment: $669,791,000
2010 endowment: $786,342,000
Increase: 17.4%
Note: Limeburner had the eighth best returns in 2009, with a relatively small 13% decline.
2009 endowment: $1,076,250,000
2010 endowment: $1,264,834,000
Increase: 17.5%
Note: Clay was the tenth worst endowment managers in 2009, with a 27% decline.
2009 endowment: $964,928,000
2010 endowment: $1,143,051,000
Increase: 18.5%
2009 endowment: $550,074,000
2010 endowment: $654,330,000
Increase: 19%
Note: Clark had the tenth best returns in 2009, with a 12% decline.
2009 endowment funds: $658,248,000
2010 endowment funds: $849,157,000
Increase: 29%
Note: Syracuse had the fifth worst-performing endowments in 2009, with a 33% decline.
