The 20 best universities in the world

Harvard University is the best university in the world, according to a new list from the Center for World UniversityRankings.

CWUR uses eight distinct indicators to determine their rankings, with categories including quality of education, alumni employment, and influence.

American universities took 15 of the top 20 spots on CWUR rankings, including all but two schools in the top 10.

Check out the CWUR top 20 universities in the world below:

#20 -- Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (Switzerland) #18 -- New York University #17 -- Kyoto University (Japan) #16 -- Johns Hopkins University #15 -- University of California, Los Angeles #14 -- University of Pennsylvania #13 -- University of Tokyo (Japan) #11 -- Yale University #10 -- Cornell University #9 -- Princeton University #7 -- University of California, Berkeley #5 -- University of Oxford (United Kingdom) #4 -- University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) #3 -- Massachusetts Institute of Technology #2 -- Stanford University #1 -- Harvard University

