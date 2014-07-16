The 25 Best Universities In The World

REUTERS Harvard University

Harvard University is the best university in the world, according to a new list from the Center for World University Rankings.

The CWUR listed Harvard at the top of seven of their eight criteria, including quality of education, alumni employment, influence, and broad impact. Harvard ranked second in CWUR’s patent list, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology took the top spot.

While the 2,000-university list represents schools from across the globe, eight of the CWUR’s top 10 universities are in the United States. The other two top 10 schools — the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford — are in the United Kingdom.

The CWUR is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and claims to be “the only global university ranking that measures the quality of education and training of students as well as the prestige of the faculty members and the quality of their research without relying on surveys and university data submissions.”

Here are the top 10 universities in the world, via the CWUR:

Harvard University Stanford University Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of Cambridge University of Oxford Columbia University University of California, Berkeley University of Chicago Princeton University Yale University

And a more detailed look at the top 25 (click to enlarge):

