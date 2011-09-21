The World's Top 10 Universities For Economics

Photo: genericface via Flickr
With the current state of the economy, good economists are in high demand. But which schools are currently producing the world’s best?The UK and US still dominate the field of economic education, according to the QS World University Rankings, which is based on international surveys of top professors in the field.
Not surprisingly the number one school is Harvard, where you can learn from Larry Summers, Kenneth Rogoff, Greg Mankiw, Robert Barro, Amartya Sen and other all stars.
Princeton ties with Harvard at #1 in overall U.S. school rankings. But it comes in at #10 in the field of Economics. Prindeton's economics program is famous for economic theorist John Nash who is an alumni and professor at Princeton and was showcased in the Academy Award winning film A Beautiful Mind. The current Chairman of the President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board, Paul Volcker, is also an alumni of Princeton.
Yale is #9 on the list of overall Economics schools, but has strong specialised departments, ranking #1 in Econometrics and #2 in Development Economics. They boast one of the largest teaching staff with over 37 tenured professors. Alumni include the famous New York Times columnist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman as well as legendary game theorist William Vickrey, inventor of Vickrey auctions.
University of Chicago has more Nobel Laureates and John Bates Clark medalists than any other school in the field of economics. The Chicago school of economics is famous for rejecting Keynesian macroeconomic theory and producing a new efficient-market hypothesis. Economic geniuses who have taught at Chicago include Milton Friedman who The Economist describes as 'the most influential economist of the second half of the 20th century…possibly of all of it.'
UC Berkeley is probably the biggest and one of the few public schools recognised for excellence in its economics program. Its economics department evolved from what was originally political economy and was formally founded in 1903. Many of Berkeley's economics alumni go on to great heights in the field of business and finance such as Monica Johnson, CFO of CafePress; David Feinberg, CEO of the UCLA Hospital System; and Richard Fain, CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Cambridge ranks #1 in the world in overall university rankings. They are recognised as being home to John Maynard Keynes, the father of Keynesian economic theory, who many consider to be the most influential economist of the 20th Century. Cambridge offers a broad approach to economics and stresses a solid understanding of core fundamentals, both theoretical and applied.
Oxford is the oldest university in the English-speaking world. It produces some of the world's leaders such as Mark Carney, Governor of the Central Bank of Canada; Sir Gus O'Donnell, UK Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Home Civil Service; and Dr. Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister of India. However, News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch is probably the most famous celebrity to have graduated from Oxford's economics program.
London School of Economics or LSE is one of the most selective schools in the world. In recent years, LSE has dropped in overall global rankings due to a controversial change in ranking methodology, however the school's economics program still holds strong at #5 in the world. The department has over 1000 students and 50 professors, including Professor Chris Pissarides, winner of the 2010 Nobel Prize in Economics.
Stanford is the highest ranking west coast school in the field of economics. It has a strong focus on economic policy and research. Students have the opportunity to undergo hands-on training at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research on their way to becoming future economic policy analysts. At Stanford, students can study under famous economic theorists like Kenneth Arrow, who demonstrated Arrow's impossibility theorem.
In many rankings, MIT is tied for #1 in economics, and it also ranks #1 in the fields of microeconomics, macroeconomics, and public finance. Only about half of the students are from the U.S., pulling many of the best and brightest around the world. MIT has been pioneering the way into cyberspace and online learning, offering many of their class materials publicly on MIT's Open Courseware site. Many of MIT's graduates go on to become political leaders or key economic advisors, such as Ben Bernanke, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve.
The #1 university in the U.S. also boasts the best economics department in the world. They rank in the top three in eight different categories of economic specialty. Economics has become the largest concentration for undergraduates at Harvard in recent years. Many of the best economic professors and analysts have a Bachelor's, Master's, and/or Ph.D. from Harvard's department of economics. Alumni include figures like Barack Obama's father and Jeffrey Sachs, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon. Professors that you will study under include N. Gregory Mankiw, chairman of President Bush's Council of Economic Advisers; Susan Athey, the chief economist for Microsoft and also the first female winner of the John Bates Clark Medal; and Andrei Shleifer, currently the most influential economist in the world according to IDEAS/RePEc.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.