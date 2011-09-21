The World's Top 10 Universities For Economics

The #1 university in the U.S. also boasts the best economics department in the world. They rank in the top three in eight different categories of economic specialty. Economics has become the largest concentration for undergraduates at Harvard in recent years. Many of the best economic professors and analysts have a Bachelor's, Master's, and/or Ph.D. from Harvard's department of economics. Alumni include figures like Barack Obama's father and Jeffrey Sachs, Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon. Professors that you will study under include N. Gregory Mankiw, chairman of President Bush's Council of Economic Advisers; Susan Athey, the chief economist for Microsoft and also the first female winner of the John Bates Clark Medal; and Andrei Shleifer, currently the most influential economist in the world according to IDEAS/RePEc.