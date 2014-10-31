The 25 Best Universities In The World For Computer Science

Wikimedia Commons Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the No. 1 school for studying computer science.

Computer science is far and beyond the most lucrative degree in the country — if you attend the right school.

Deciding among the top universities is tougher than ever, with many schools building out their tech programs in recent years.

QS World University Rankings crunched the numbers to make the choice clearer.

QS’s annual ranking highlights the best universities in the world for studying computer science and information systems, using data based on academic reputation (measured by a global survey that asked academics to identify the institutions where they believe the best work is currently taking place within their field of expertise) and citations per faculty.

“Generally, the more often a piece of research is cited by others, the more influential it is,” QS notes.

You can read its complete methodology here.

The top 25 universities around the world for computer science:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) 2. Stanford University (USA) 3. Carnegie Mellon University (USA) 4. University of Cambridge (UK) 5. Harvard University (USA) 6. University of California, Berkeley (USA) 7. University of Oxford (UK) 8. ETH Zurich — Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (Switzerland) 9. National University of Singapore (Singapore) 10. Princeton University (USA) 11. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong) 12. University of Edinburgh (UK) 13. Imperial College London (UK) 14. The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) 15. The University of Melbourne (Australia) 16. University of California, Los Angeles (USA) 17. The Australian National University (Australia) 18. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) 19. University of Toronto (Canada) 20. The University of Tokyo (Japan) 21. Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) 22. Cornell University (USA) 22. Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland) 24. University of Waterloo (Canada) 25. University of College London (UK)

