These Are The Best Universities In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
When Times Higher Education published its list of the world’s best universities it was dominated by American institutions.In fact, only three European schools made the top 10. However, don’t dismiss the continent’s colleges just yet. Europe is home to the world’s oldest educational institutions and still boasts some great establishments.
Additionally, some fantastic minds have passed through the hallways of Europe’s finest universities. Some of the founders of modern thinking shaped their ideologies at the following places.
Times Higher Education ranks institutions based on teaching, international outlook, industry income, citations and research. High score across the board guarantees a high ranking.
So, have a look at which countries boast the best schools.
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 73
Number of students: 28,000
Number of faculty: 4,200
Fees: €1,200 ($1,670) per year
Famous alumni: Max Weber, Helmut Kohl, Robert Schumann
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 69
Number of students: 24,000
Number of faculty: 11,000
Fees: €1,414 ($1,970) per year
Famous alumni: Otto von Bismarck, J. Robert Oppenheimer, The Brothers Grimm
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 68
Number of students: 30,000
Number of faculty: 7,500
Fees: €1,713 ($2,385) per year
Famous alumni: Jan Jacob Slauerhoffe, Christiaan Eijkman, Maung Maung
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 67
Number of students: 37,000
Number of faculty: 6,000
Fees: €1,155 ($1,600) per year
Famous alumni: Herman Van Rompuy, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Saint Alberto Hurtado Cruchaga
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 66
Number of students: 23,000
Number of faculty: 5,800
Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year
Famous alumni: Matt Lucas, Simon Pegg, Dominique Strauss-Kahn
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 63
Number of students: 2,700
Number of faculty: 660
Fees: Free for French nationals. 10 years of public service is due after joining the school.
Famous alumni: Henri Becquerel, Andre Citroen, Michel Pebereau
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 61
Number of students: 24,000
Number of faculty: 2,000
Fees: CHF 1,280 ($1,455) a year
Famous alumni: Albert Einstein, Alfred Werner, Theoder Mommsen
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 59
Number of students: 2,950
Number of faculty: 800
Fees: €3,000 ($4,170) per year. Post-graduate courses only.
Famous alumni: Emile Durkheim, George Pompidou, Jean Giraudoux
SOURCE:
World rank: 56
Number of students: 23,000
Number of faculty: 5,000
Fees: £3,750 ($6,000) a year
Famous alumni: John Keats, Thomas Hardy, Michael Nyman
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 48
Number of students: 39,000
Number of faculty: 4,000
Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) a year
Famous alumni: Anthony Burgess, Ernest Rutherford, Joseph E. Stiglitz
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 47
Number of students: 9,000
Number of faculty: 3,000
Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year
Famous alumni: Pete Rouse, Ed Miliband, George Soros
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 46
Number of students: 7,000
Number of faculty: 3,000
Fees: CHF 1266 ($1,440) a year
Famous alumni: Andre Gorz, Andre Kudelski, Franck Riboud
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 45
Number of students: 44,000
Number of faculty: 3,600
Fees: €1,082 ($1,500) per year
Famous alumni: Pope Benedict XVI, Manfred Worner, Theodor Heuss
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 36
Number of students: 24,000
Number of faculty: 8,000
Fees: £1,820 ($2,900) per year
Famous alumni: Sir Walter Scott, Adam Smith, David Hume
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 32
Number of students: 8,000
Number of faculty: 2,300
Fees: None for EU citizens.
Famous alumni: Jöns Jacob Berzelius, Sune Bergström, Lars Leksell
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 17
Number of students: 21,600
Number of faculty: 8,000
Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year
Famous alumni: Ricky Gervais, Jomo Kenyatta, Christopher Nolan
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 15
Number of students: 15,000
Number of faculty: 3,900
Fees: CHF 1160 ($1,320) per year
Famous alumni: Karl Alexander Mueller, Albert Einstein, Carlos Kleiber
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 8
Number of students: 13,000
Number of faculty: 1,200
Fees: £3,290 ($5,265) per year
Famous alumni: Rajiv Gandhi, Brian May, Sir Roger Bannister
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 6
Number of students: 18,300
Number of faculty: 8,500
Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year
Famous alumni: Stephen Fry, Sacha Baron Cohen, John Cleese
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
World rank: 4
Number of students: 21,000
Number of faculty: N/A
Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year
Famous alumni: David Cameron, Oscar Wilde, Hugh Grant
SOURCE: Times Higher Education
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.