These Are The Best Universities In Europe

When Times Higher Education published its list of the world’s best universities it was dominated by American institutions.In fact, only three European schools made the top 10. However, don’t dismiss the continent’s colleges just yet. Europe is home to the world’s oldest educational institutions and still boasts some great establishments.

Additionally, some fantastic minds have passed through the hallways of Europe’s finest universities. Some of the founders of modern thinking shaped their ideologies at the following places.

Times Higher Education ranks institutions based on teaching, international outlook, industry income, citations and research. High score across the board guarantees a high ranking.

So, have a look at which countries boast the best schools.

#20 Universität Heidelberg, Germany

World rank: 73

Number of students: 28,000

Number of faculty: 4,200

Fees: €1,200 ($1,670) per year

Famous alumni: Max Weber, Helmut Kohl, Robert Schumann

#19 Georg-August-Universität Göttingen

World rank: 69

Number of students: 24,000

Number of faculty: 11,000

Fees: €1,414 ($1,970) per year

Famous alumni: Otto von Bismarck, J. Robert Oppenheimer, The Brothers Grimm

#18 Utrecht University, Netherlands

World rank: 68

Number of students: 30,000

Number of faculty: 7,500

Fees: €1,713 ($2,385) per year

Famous alumni: Jan Jacob Slauerhoffe, Christiaan Eijkman, Maung Maung

#17 Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium

World rank: 67

Number of students: 37,000

Number of faculty: 6,000

Fees: €1,155 ($1,600) per year

Famous alumni: Herman Van Rompuy, Abdul Qadeer Khan, Saint Alberto Hurtado Cruchaga

#16 University of Bristol, UK

World rank: 66

Number of students: 23,000

Number of faculty: 5,800

Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year

Famous alumni: Matt Lucas, Simon Pegg, Dominique Strauss-Kahn

#15 École Polytechnique, France

World rank: 63

Number of students: 2,700

Number of faculty: 660

Fees: Free for French nationals. 10 years of public service is due after joining the school.

Famous alumni: Henri Becquerel, Andre Citroen, Michel Pebereau

#14 University of Zurich, Switzerland

World rank: 61

Number of students: 24,000

Number of faculty: 2,000

Fees: CHF 1,280 ($1,455) a year

Famous alumni: Albert Einstein, Alfred Werner, Theoder Mommsen

#13 École Normale Supérieure, France

World rank: 59

Number of students: 2,950

Number of faculty: 800

Fees: €3,000 ($4,170) per year. Post-graduate courses only.

Famous alumni: Emile Durkheim, George Pompidou, Jean Giraudoux

#12 King's College London, UK

World rank: 56

Number of students: 23,000

Number of faculty: 5,000

Fees: £3,750 ($6,000) a year

Famous alumni: John Keats, Thomas Hardy, Michael Nyman

#11 University of Manchester, UK

World rank: 48

Number of students: 39,000

Number of faculty: 4,000

Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) a year

Famous alumni: Anthony Burgess, Ernest Rutherford, Joseph E. Stiglitz

#10 London School of Economic, UK

World rank: 47

Number of students: 9,000

Number of faculty: 3,000

Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year

Famous alumni: Pete Rouse, Ed Miliband, George Soros

#9 École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland

World rank: 46

Number of students: 7,000

Number of faculty: 3,000

Fees: CHF 1266 ($1,440) a year

Famous alumni: Andre Gorz, Andre Kudelski, Franck Riboud

#8 Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany

World rank: 45

Number of students: 44,000

Number of faculty: 3,600

Fees: €1,082 ($1,500) per year

Famous alumni: Pope Benedict XVI, Manfred Worner, Theodor Heuss

#7 University of Edinburgh, UK

World rank: 36

Number of students: 24,000

Number of faculty: 8,000

Fees: £1,820 ($2,900) per year

Famous alumni: Sir Walter Scott, Adam Smith, David Hume

#6 Karolinska Institute, Sweden

World rank: 32

Number of students: 8,000

Number of faculty: 2,300

Fees: None for EU citizens.

Famous alumni: Jöns Jacob Berzelius, Sune Bergström, Lars Leksell

#5 University College London, UK

World rank: 17

Number of students: 21,600

Number of faculty: 8,000

Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year

Famous alumni: Ricky Gervais, Jomo Kenyatta, Christopher Nolan

#4 ETH Zürich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich, Switzerland

World rank: 15

Number of students: 15,000

Number of faculty: 3,900

Fees: CHF 1160 ($1,320) per year

Famous alumni: Karl Alexander Mueller, Albert Einstein, Carlos Kleiber

#3 Imperial College London, UK

World rank: 8

Number of students: 13,000

Number of faculty: 1,200

Fees: £3,290 ($5,265) per year

Famous alumni: Rajiv Gandhi, Brian May, Sir Roger Bannister

#2 Cambridge University, UK

World rank: 6

Number of students: 18,300

Number of faculty: 8,500

Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year

Famous alumni: Stephen Fry, Sacha Baron Cohen, John Cleese

#1 Oxford University, UK

World rank: 4

Number of students: 21,000

Number of faculty: N/A

Fees: £3,375 ($5,400) per year

Famous alumni: David Cameron, Oscar Wilde, Hugh Grant

