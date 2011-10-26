These Are The Best Universities In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When Times Higher Education published its list of the world’s best universities it was dominated by American institutions.In fact, only three European schools made the top 10. However, don’t dismiss the continent’s colleges just yet. Europe is home to the world’s oldest educational institutions and still boasts some great establishments.



Additionally, some fantastic minds have passed through the hallways of Europe’s finest universities. Some of the founders of modern thinking shaped their ideologies at the following places.

Times Higher Education ranks institutions based on teaching, international outlook, industry income, citations and research. High score across the board guarantees a high ranking.

So, have a look at which countries boast the best schools.

SOURCE: Times Higher Education

