The 10 best restaurants to eat uni in Manhattan

New York City is at the cusp of global trends, especially when it comes to food.
The latest food trend to hit the Big Apple is uni, or sea urchin, which is popping up in restaurants across the city. Chefs are incorporating uni into Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Mediterranean-style cuisine.
Foursquare helped us find the best restaurants to grab uni in Manhattan. From upscale dining to casual hole-in-the-wall joints, here are the 10 best restaurants to try New York’s latest food trend.
Chelsea's Toro combines Spanish influences with local market-fresh ingredients in its tapas dishes.
Try the sea urchin pressed panini sandwich and the Suquet De Mariscos, a traditional Catalan stew with lobster and sea urchin. For a burst of flavour all in one bite, order the erizos con caviar which is caviar, sea urchin, quail egg, and ham all served on a spoon.
Basta Pasta is an Italian restaurant located in NYC's Flatiron District.
Savour the delicious Spaghetti ai Ricci di Mare, which is topped with fresh sea urchin, tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic oil, basil.
Chelsea's Naka-Naka offers an authentic Japanese dining experience, from the origami-inspired decorative accents to the waiters dressed in traditional Japanese garb.
The sea urchin sashimi is so fresh it melts in your mouth.
Chef Michael White has mastered fresh Italian coastal cuisine at the upscale Central Park South restaurant.
Order the Ricci as an appetizer, which is sea urchin, lardo, and sea salt on a crostini. For a rich meal try the strozzapreti pasta with jumbo lump crab meat and sea urchin or the mare pasta with lobster and sea urchin.
The cosy Greenwich Village restaurant creates beautifully-plated Japanese dishes.
There are six items on the menu that incorporate uni, and Daruma-ya's specialty dish is homemade silken tofu with sea urchin and salmon roe.
Jung Sik, which is Korean for a formal dinner, has an upscale ambiance and creates dishes using bold Korean flavours.
Try the sea urchin over Korean seaweed rice or crispy quinoa.
Located near Lincoln Center, Picholine serves up French-Mediterranean style fare.
Start with the sea urchin panacotta served in a chilled seafood broth with caviar then order the sea urchin risotto as your main dish.
The East Village restaurant serves up three delectable dishes with uni.
There's the potato gratin with marinated sea urchin, fettuccine with a creamy sea urchin sauce, and the beef tartare with sea urchin, quail egg, and aioli served in an uni shell.
Union Square's Tocqueville is owned by Marco and Jo-Ann Moreira. Marco grew his reputation in the New York restaurant industry as a critically acclaimed sushi chef.
Order the sashimi tasting which comes with prawns, uni, caviar cream and wasabi, or indulge in the rich sea urchin and angel hair carbonara.
Aldea is known for its Iberian Peninsula-inspired plates from chef George Mendes.
Nestled in the city's Flatiron neighbourhood, the restaurant serves uni on its sea urchin toast with cauliflower puree, mustard seed, shiso, and lime.
