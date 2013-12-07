Fast Food Workers Reveal The Best Menu Items That No One Ever Orders

About 80% of Americans eat fast food at least once a month.

A recent Reddit thread asked “fast food employees, what are the best menu items that no one ever orders?”

We selected our favourites for next time you want to spice up your order.

1. Popeye’s Apple Pie.

“It’s old school, deep fried like the McDonald’s ones used to be 20 years ago,” writes SKSmokes. “Delicious.”

2. Jamocha shakes from Arby’s.

These milkshakes are like the original Frappuccino — chocolate and coffee flavours mixed together. “So tasty,” writes smegmatician.

3. Burger King’s Rodeo Burger.

The burger is topped with onions rings and barbecue sauce.

“Most of the people never know they even exist, best thing ever,” writes employee NevaMO.

4. Wendy’s float.

Wendy’s will use any soda and Frosty combination to make its floats.

Reddit member Rushrofl recommends Dr. Pepper with a vanilla Frosty.

5. Cheesy Gordita Crunch at Taco Bell.

“And you can get these with a Dorito shell on the inside….godly,” writes hoppy1028.

6. Peppermint hot chocolate at McDonald’s.

Employee cherrylimesoda says this is one of the tastiest menu items and is hardly ever ordered.

7. Cheese fries at Wendy’s and Arby’s.

“You can order a cup of melted cheese at both Wendys and Arbys and dip your fries, nuggets, whatever in it,” writes FFandMMfan.

Wendy’s also has cheese and chilli cheese fries on the menu.

8. Subway’s Chicken Pizzaola.

“It comes with the plain chicken strips, pepperoni, and marinara sauce,” writes an employee. “When you order a flat bread sandwich, ask them to flip the bread inside-out, it tastes so much better.”

9. Burger King’s veggie burger.

“It’s absolutely delicious, but no one knows we even sell it,” writes em_gem.

10. An “Oreo” Frappuccino at Starbucks.

“Get a white mocha Frappuccino with java chips, and a scoop of vanilla bean,” writes mysterymeatmonday. “Tastes just like an Oreo.”

11. Grilled Cheese at Five Guys.

“Just fill it with all your favourite toppings,” writes monkeysdontevolve. “It’s really good, pretty cheap, and filling.”

12. Taco Bell’s Steak “Fresca” tacos.

“150 calories and actually tastes like a real taco,” writes danzor9755.

