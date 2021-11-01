An interior designer walks us through 6 light sources that can showcase your personality

How you use light in your home can affect your mood and showcase your personality. Jordan Moss for Insider

Choosing the right kind of lighting is a way to express yourself and add character to your home design.

Insider spoke to the California-based interior designer Mary Beth Christopher of MBC Interior Design to find out how less conventional light sources can affect your space and show off your unique personality.

Candelabras are a glamorous, dramatic lighting option

Candelabras add serious drama to any space. This light source is perfect for people looking to turn heads and embrace their theatrical side.

“Candelabras give me eclectic, bold vibes,” Christopher said. “Someone decorating with a candelabra is OK with being noticed and standing out.”

Depending on the rest of the room’s decor, they can also be a great way to mix styles and subvert expectations.

“The juxtaposition of an ornate candelabra with a minimal or modern space suggests playfulness and out-of-the-box thinking,” the designer told Insider.

Skylights are perfect for minimalists who enjoy nature

Skylights lighten your mood while allowing you to connect with nature. Ivan Hunter/Getty Images

Filling your home with natural light using a skylight is a great way to showcase natural values and a minimalist mindset.

“To me, skylights feel clean and fresh,” Christopher said. “Natural light, in general, makes most people happier and can make a space feel more alive.”

She suggested this passive lighting for people who prefer a subtle, modern look. Since the light also changes depending on weather, time of day, and season, it’s also a good fit for people who like to stay in touch with nature.

Creative types might be drawn to neon lights

The mesmerizing glow of neon is an unconventional lighting choice that’s ideal for creative souls.

“I’d definitely expect neon lighting to show up in the home of someone who is artistic,” Christopher said. “Someone who is a risk taker and more than a little edgy.”

Neon also shines in darker spaces decorated with deeper colors, making it uniquely suited to those who enjoy a moodier aesthetic. And though many have a contemporary look, some neon fixtures can give off a retro vibe.

Neon diner or gas-station signs, for example, can highlight country roots or an appreciation for old-school Americana style.

Fireplaces represent togetherness and natural warmth

A bathroom fireplace is both an excellent light source and a great way to help you unwind. Jon Lovette/Getty Images

Fireplaces make rooms feel cozy and often create a sense of togetherness. Fernando Bengoechea/Getty Images

“Besides casting a wonderful, warm light, fireplaces are naturally inviting gathering places,” Christopher told Insider. “They make me think of someone who values family and togetherness.”

A flickering fireplace is also a treat for the senses. From the smell of wood smoke to the crackle of the flames, a roaring fire might appeal to someone who appreciates simple pleasures.

The heat produced by fire also makes this an appealing and functional lighting option for the fall and winter.

String lights are a fun way to express a playful personality

Delicate string lights with soft glows create a dreamlike setting. SolStock/Getty Images

Long strings of fairy lights can add a dreamy ambience to almost any space.

“Fairy lights give off a soft light that feels almost childlike,” Christopher said. “I can see someone who is playful and maybe a little whimsical decorating with this kind of light.”

She continued, “I would recommend steering clear of holiday-type lights and sticking with small, subtle bulbs to keep the look mature.”

Black lights are a bold and daring choice

Although they’re often relegated to college dorm rooms and nightclubs, black lights can add an unexpected twist to home design.

“Someone who decorates with black lights probably doesn’t take themselves too seriously,” Christopher said. “This is lighting that makes a statement but is still humorous.”

Pairing sleek, white decor with a few black-light bulbs is an easy way to blend a grown-up aesthetic with free-spirited fun.

The designer also added that black lights can be used to introduce an extra dimension of wonder to a child’s bedroom or playroom.