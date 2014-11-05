Want To Work In The City Of London? These Are The Best Universities To Attend

Want to work in UK finance? Not sure of how you should start going about it?
LinkedIn has used an interesting methodology for ranking universities by the sector their graduates work in. They looked at alumni working in finance, and ranked them in terms of how desirable the jobs they did were. The ranking thus reflects the universities that got the most graduates into the most desirable jobs.
Here are the top 10 British universities they identified for people who want a career in finance. There are also other categories, for people who want to work in media, accounting or marketing.
Strathclyde is one of the high-ranking surprises on the list. It's in 38th and 39th place in the Guardian and Sunday Times university rankings, but it's the highest ranking Scottish university for finance. As with Aston, it's particularly impressive because the university is not considered to be the best in its city. (The University of Glasgow beats it in both the Sunday Times and Guardian rankings.)
John Logie Baird, who invented the television and pioneered the first transatlantic television broadcast is an alumni.
Durham is typically ranked a little higher than this in broader university league tables.
In terms of finance, one of the most famous Durham alumni is someone the bank perhaps doesn't want to promote: Adam Applegarth, CEO of Northern Rock between 2001-2007, up to the point at which it failed and had to be bailed out.
PwC, EY, Lloyds and HSBC are also major employers of Durham's alumni.
The University of Bath, nestled in the picturesque Somerset town comes 10th and 8th in the Guardian and Sunday Times university rankings, so it's in about a representative place in terms of employment in finance.
According to LinkedIn, EY, HSBC, Lloyds and PwC are some of the major firms that have a significant number of Bath Alumni. Neil Holloway, Microsoft's Middle East/North Africa chief, went to Bath.
Aston University comes 22nd on the Guardian's list of best colleges and 34th on the Sunday Times', so it dramatically outperforms in terms of employees working in finance. It's got a particular focus on business education, and LinkedIn's ranks suggest that has translated into a lot of people working in finance.
As well as the big four accountancy firms, a lot of Aston alumni have ended up at the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Lower down the list than might be expected: Oxford doesn't actually offer a bachelor's degree in economics, so students always have to take on a mixed degree.
As with Cambridge, the list of famous alumni runs to almost half of the UK's intellectual establishment for the past 1,000 years. But for the purposes of this list, we'll namecheck Adam Smith, an economist even more influential than Cambridge's Keynes. Though he didn't have a good time at the university, apparently.
Warwick is the youngest university in the top five. Former and current Bank of England chief economists Spencer Dale and Andy Haldane did Masters-level courses at the university. It's made a particular and obvious effort to promote courses in business, finance and economics.
Imperial College London's science focus gives it a strong position in the rankings. It's one of the UK's best universities for heavily mathematical subjects like engineering and physics, so it's no surprise that the college's quantitative focus spills over into finance too.
H.G. Wells attended the Royal College of Science in South Kensington, which would later become part of Imperial College. The scientific education he got translated into The Time Machine and War of the Worlds.
Similarly, something would seem wrong if Cambridge didn't get a top spot in the list. It's one of the UK's best universities, and one of the best (if not the best) in the world.
The university was the home of John Maynard Keynes, one of the world's most famous economists, and LinkedIn suggests Citi is one of the major firms that hires a lot of Cambridge grads.
Another London university takes second place. JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank are two of the major employers of UCL graduates, according to LinkedIn.
One of UCL's most famous alumni, who also contributed to economic and financial theory, was utilitarian philosopher John Stuart Mill. During Mill's era, studying at Oxford or Cambridge was only available to Church of England adherents.
A not entirely surprising top entry to the list: LSE wouldn't be doing what it says on the tin if it didn't take one of the top few spots in the list.
Multi-billionaire investor George Soros got his education at the LSE, emigrating from postwar Hungary, before later moving to New York and starting his career as a trader.
