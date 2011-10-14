Forget LeBron, These Are The Best Two-Sport Athletes Right Now

Photo: YouTube

LeBron James has been joking that he wants to play in the NFL during the NBA lockout.It’d be awesome if LBJ actually tried it, but it’ll never happen.



The days of the two-sport professional athlete are over.

The money is so big that players can’t afford to risk injury, and owners can’t afford to risk their investment.

That being said, there are some potentially lethal athletes out there who might have gone pro in multiple sports if they lived in the era of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.

