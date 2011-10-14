Forget LeBron, These Are The Best Two-Sport Athletes Right Now

Photo: YouTube
LeBron James has been joking that he wants to play in the NFL during the NBA lockout.It’d be awesome if LBJ actually tried it, but it’ll never happen.
The days of the two-sport professional athlete are over.
The money is so big that players can’t afford to risk injury, and owners can’t afford to risk their investment.
That being said, there are some potentially lethal athletes out there who might have gone pro in multiple sports if they lived in the era of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.
Milwaukee Brewers outfield Nyjer Morgan played top junior hockey in the Western Hockey League from 1999-2000
Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford was offered a basketball scholarship by UCLA and a football scholarship by Nebraska
Philadelphia Eagles QB Michael Vick was drafted by the Colorado Rockies when he was 18 even though he hadn't played baseball since eighth grade
Miami heat star LeBron James was an all-state wide receiver in high school, so maybe he could go pro
