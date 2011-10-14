Forget LeBron, These Are The Best Two-Sport Athletes Right Now

Tony Manfred
lebron james with an nfl football jersey

Photo: YouTube

LeBron James has been joking that he wants to play in the NFL during the NBA lockout.It’d be awesome if LBJ actually tried it, but it’ll never happen.

The days of the two-sport professional athlete are over.

The money is so big that players can’t afford to risk injury, and owners can’t afford to risk their investment.

That being said, there are some potentially lethal athletes out there who might have gone pro in multiple sports if they lived in the era of Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders.

Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer was the No. 1-rated football recruit in the country in 2001

Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo has been trying to qualify for the U.S. Open during the NFL offseason

Milwaukee Brewers outfield Nyjer Morgan played top junior hockey in the Western Hockey League from 1999-2000

Red Sox outfielder Carl Crawford was offered a basketball scholarship by UCLA and a football scholarship by Nebraska

Minnesota Vikings QB Donovan McNabb played basketball at Syracuse

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was an all-conference basketball player at Kent State

Philadelphia Eagles QB Michael Vick was drafted by the Colorado Rockies when he was 18 even though he hadn't played baseball since eighth grade

Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez played college basketball at Cal

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Mark Hendrickson played four seasons in the NBA from 1996-2000

Colorado Rockies infielder Todd Helton played quarterback at Tennessee

Oakland Raiders QB Terrelle Pryor was a four-star basketball recruit coming out of high school

MMA champ Brock Lesner went through training camp with the Minnesota Vikings

Miami heat star LeBron James was an all-state wide receiver in high school, so maybe he could go pro

These guys couldn't even hack it at one sport

OVERHYPED: High School Phenoms Who Flopped >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.