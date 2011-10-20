The Best Tweets From Jon Huntsman's Daughters' Sassy Twitter Account

Photo: Twitter / Jon2012girls

Presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman’s daughters are giving his campaign a little edge through a joint Twitter account they use to taunt the 2012 competition and, they hope, propel their dad to the GOP nomination in 140 characters or less.The former Utah Governor’s eldest daughters Mary Anne, Liddy, and Abby — collectively known by their @Jon2012girls handle — are adding sass and snark to debates and campaign events while they tag along on the campaign trail.



On Monday, they sat down for an interview with Fox News and explained that the account isn’t entirely serious, and that they’re just, “trying to get people to laugh.” But the trio’s witty tweets are now attracting so much media attention that, in many ways, they are starting to eclipse their father’s struggling campaign.

