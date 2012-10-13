The 11 Best Twitter Reactions To Alex Rodriguez Getting Benched

Tony Manfred
alex rodriguez yankees strikeout

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

In a controversial move, Yankees manager Joe Girardi benched Alex Rodriguez for tonight’s deciding Game 5 against the Orioles.Yes, one of the best baseball players of all time is riding the pine in an elimination game.

After the switch was announced, Twitter blew up in a storm of jokes, insight, and various witticisms.

We picked out our favourites.

A-Rod is signed until 2017

A play on the rumour that A-Rod has a portrait of himself as a centaur in his house

Oof

If this was the NBA, the contract could be voided

More money jokes

The gambling website Covers says the move makes the Yankees a smarter bet

The meme-watch is on

A little Federal Reserve humour

But there is one team who likes taking huge contracts

The narrative lives

Jon Heyman says it's the right move

More Twitter

100 Athletes You Need To Follow On Twitter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.