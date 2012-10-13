The 11 Best Twitter Reactions To Alex Rodriguez Getting Benched

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
In a controversial move, Yankees manager Joe Girardi benched Alex Rodriguez for tonight’s deciding Game 5 against the Orioles.Yes, one of the best baseball players of all time is riding the pine in an elimination game.
After the switch was announced, Twitter blew up in a storm of jokes, insight, and various witticisms.
We picked out our favourites.
Second, after the Federal. RT @garyparrishcbs Most expensive reserve ever? RT @cbssports: Noticeably absent is A-Rod.
-- Andy Glockner (@AndyGlockner) October 12, 2012
