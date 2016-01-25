The best TVs you should consider buying in 2016

There’s never been a better time to buy a TV.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up a dorm room, home entertainment center, or try out the world of 4K or 3D, there’s a set for everyone.

But because there’s so many categories of TV out now, it can be tough to choose the best option that fits your needs. To help you make up your mind, we’ve compiled a collection of the best TVs based on multiple factors, whether you’re looking to save money, try 4K for the first time, or you’re simply looking to buy the best of the best.

The best basic HDTV that won't break the bank Insignia There's something to be said about keeping it simple. While it's not loaded with extras, that's the point. For a very aggressive price, this Insignia TV features a 1080p resolution (full HD), a 50' screen, and plenty of inputs for video game consoles or set-top boxes. Price: $349 The best option for a small room or dorm. Samsung If you've got a small room, say dorm room sized, this TV has you covered, and one of the lowest prices around. While it's only 720p, at this size that won't make a lot of difference. This set is meant to be more utilitarian than anything else, and its size and price certainly fit that bill. Price: $149 The best budget 4K TV Vizio If you're interested in seeing what all the 4K hype is all about, but aren't ready to jump in with both feet, Vizio has you covered. At a respectable 43' the price of this TV given its resolution is unmatched. Price: $549 The best 'smart' TV is powered by Android Sony If you're looking for a Smart TV you should seriously consider this option from Sony. It has the full Android TV operating system, which gives you access to all of the latest and greatest TV-optimised apps. Whether you want to Tweet, watch YouTube, or watch 3D content, this should make your short list. Price: $799 If you're looking for a bigger 4K TV, try Vizio's 55-inch model. Vizio If price is less of an object, stepping up in Vizio's 4K line to the 55' screen is a good way to go. The same great specifications of its smaller models remain, but the larger screen real estate will come in handy if you've got a larger room or would just like to see more. Price: $799 The best curved TV Samsung If you're looking for a TV that's both stylish and more immersive than the usual TV, Samsung delivers with this 4k UHD curved TV. In addition to being high resolution and curved, this TV also has access to apps through Samsung's 'Smart Hub.' Price: $999 BONUS: The status symbol LG LG's 98-inch 4K TV is ridiculously expensive and massive in size. With a price tag of $35,000 and the same resolution as TVs half its size, it's more of a status symbol than a competitively-priced TV. But hey, it might just take up your entire wall. Price: $35,000

