The Top 10 Drool-Worthy TVs We Love This Holiday Season

Welcome to the SAI: Tools 10 x 10 Holiday Gift Guide! We’re picking the 10 best products from 10 different categories to round out your shopping list this year.



For the next two weeks we’re going to bring you the best in tablets, computers, accessories, you name it.

Today, we pick our favourite TVs from the most vibrant big screens to great budget options.

We even have a TV that turns on and off when you enter and exit the room.

Keep reading for the best apps you can buy this Holiday season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.