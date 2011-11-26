The Top 10 Drool-Worthy TVs We Love This Holiday Season

Welcome to the SAI: Tools 10 x 10 Holiday Gift Guide! We’re picking the 10 best products from 10 different categories to round out your shopping list this year.
The Samsung UN55D8000 is razor thin and has almost no bezel, making it a true wonder to behold.
It's 55 inches of 1080p goodness, combined with an insane 240Hz refresh rate, an anti-glare screen, and even built in Wi-Fi for streaming movies to the apps it has built in.
Price: $1,945.01
This Panasonic is one of the most well-rounded 3D TVs you can buy, and won't (completely) break the bank. Both The Wirecutter and CNET say this is one of the best TVs you can get.
This killer 55'' set has built in Wi-Fi and Netflix streaming, is controlled via an iPhone app, and has 'outstanding picture quality,' despite the fact that it's a 3D TV set.
The Dynex DX-40L261A12 isn't the prettiest or most full featured TV, but it's just about the cheapest 40-inch 1080p TV you can buy that actually works.
There are only a couple HDMI ports and component ports, a finicky remote, and somewhat low volume, but if you're on a budget, it's a great bang for your buck.
Price: $399.99
The Panasonic Viera TC-L42E30 42-inch 1080p TV costs twice as much as the 40-inch 1080p Dynex, so you're going to get a lot better picture quality.
The TV features apps like Netflix, an SD card slot, double the screen refresh rate of the Dynex, and is DLNA ready for streaming video from other gadgets.
Price: $849.00
Sony's 55-inch LED NX720 TV might be the best TV you can buy. It even won CNET Editor's Choice in October 2011.
Combining stunning clarity and contrast with every feature you can imagine (from Gorilla Glass to Wi-Fi to MotionFlow blur reduction to an iPhone remote app), this TV is a winner.
This TV can even turn itself on and off using advanced face detection technology that monitors if you're in the room or not.
Price: $1999.99
The LG Infinia 55LW6500 is a 47-inch 1080p 3D HDTV that won't break the bank.
This TV is 3D, but a different kind of 3D called 'Passive 3D.' This means that you won't need expensive 'active shutter' 3D glasses. Instead you use the cheaper kind like at the movie theatre. The TV comes with four pairs of glasses, which is excellent.
Price: $1,689.44
The Samsung UN46D6000 is a 46-Inch 1080p 'Smart TV' featuring Samsung Apps like Facebook, Hulu, ESPN, Netflix, and more.
It's not as flashy as some of the big-screen Samsungs, but considering it is a Samsung, 46-inches for under $900 is a good deal.
Price: $897.99
Vizio is known for its stellar prices, and the Vizio XVT3D474SV lives up to that claim. It has a vibrant 47-inch 3D LED screen.
There's built in Wi-Fi for streaming movie apps, dark inky blacks and great contrast, surprisingly good built-in speakers (a place where most TV-makers skimp), and even a cool remote with a slide-out keyboard for using Facebook and other apps.
Price: $1,144.99
The Sony BRAVIA KDL55HX820 is a 55-Inch 1080p 3D LED TV that's super thin and has Sony's trademark impeccable picture and performance.
The TV also includes Wi-Fi, speedy startup times, the ability to use your iPhone as a remote, and even a Gorilla Glass display.
Price: $1,659.99
