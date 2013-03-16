The Best Ways To Stream Video To Your TV Or Tablet

So you don’t want to shell out for the latest smart TV with all its internet-connectedness and integrated streaming media apps.That’s fine. There’s a much more affordable way to trick out your boob tube.

Use one of a number of peripherals that plug into your TV to help it come alive with the same internet functionality and then some.

Roku is a go-to solution for streaming content

Stream Netflix or load it up with your own movie files. You can even play games. Roku has made excellent smart TV peripherals for a while now, and the Roku 2 XD is no exception.

Price: starting at $49.99

Apple TV is a great accessory if you already have lots of Apple gear

Mac users might want to take a look at the Apple TV, the company's own smart TV box. It runs all the apps you'd expect, like Netflix and Hulu, and can even wirelessly mirror your computer's or iPad's display for turning your television into a giant monitor.

Price: $99.00

The PlayStation 3 obviously plays games, but it's also a great streaming machine

The Playstation 3 offers a great selection of video games and apps to turn your television into a full-fledged entertainment centre. It offers an integrated movie store, the ability to play your own digital files, and of course run your Netflix and Hulu apps.

Price: $269

Microsoft's Xbox 360 is another great gaming and streaming box

Microsoft's own gaming console offers plenty of the same functionality you'd expect -- run apps, play movie files, and of course, play video games. Buy music and movies in Microsoft's own media stores, play games against friends via Xbox LIVE, and go through your Netflix queue by using the app.

Price: Starts at $199.99

The Wii U adds a second display to the console gaming experience

The Wii U is Nintendo's latest console. The controller, called the Wii U Gamepad, displays extra gaming and video content while you play. You can still use your old Wii remotes and games, but you'll also have access to brand new Wii U games.

Price: Starts at $299.99

Boxee TV is your cloud-powered DVR

You don't need cable to have access to smart TV functionality. Boxee TV works with over-the-air signals, YouTube, Netflix, and your own digital files to become a pretty robust entertainment platform. Throw in the fact that it's also a DVR with unlimited storage space, meaning you'll never need to delete a show again, and you can really see the appeal.

Price: $99.00 for the device, $9.99 per month for DVR capability

Aereo is perfect for those who want to watch TV on a tablet

This isn't a physical device, but it certainly bears mentioning. Though it's currently only available in the New York City area, Aereo will set you up with access to its army of HD antenna tuners capturing live over-the-air TV signals. Watch live TV, even while you're recording something on another channel.

Price: starting at $0

