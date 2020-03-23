The 101 best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now

Netflix Everyone knows ‘Stranger Things’ is on Netflix, but what about the 100 other great shows?

Netflix has too many options for the average person to practically browse. So we’re here to recommend the best shows currently available on the streaming service for US viewers.

From the Netflix original hits like “Stranger Things” to their best-syndicated series like “Great British Bake Off” and more, there’s something for everyone.

Keep reading to see the 101 best TV shows you should watch on Netflix:

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change. This list was last updated on March 19, 2020.

1. “Mindhunter” (Netflix)

Netflix Anna Torv stars as Wendy Carr in Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter.’

Following the real-life story of FBI agents in the 1970s who were cataloging and identifying serial killers for the first time in bureau history, this drama series elevates the “true crime” genre into something much more chillingly realistic (without losing its keen sense of style).

2. “Schitt’s Creek” (PopTV)

PopTV ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tells the story of a once-wealthy family reduced to living in a town they once purchased as a practical joke.

Showrunner (and series) star Dan Levy has created one of the best comedies on television right now. The small-town comedy shtick gives way to fantastic character development and heart-melting romantic subplots.

(If you want to watch the final season on PopTV, read our guide on how to stream new episodes here.)

3. “The Good Place” (NBC)

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images William Jackson Harper and Kristen Bell costar in ‘The Good Place.’

If you haven’t yet watched this genius series about a terrible woman who finds herself mistakenly in heaven, aka the Good Place, then we strongly recommend you fixing that oversight.

“The Good Place” will keep you on your toes with twists and turns in the storyline, and you’ll be hard-pressed to pick just one favourite character by the time you finish your binge.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’

The phenomenal cast, score, and vibrant supernatural storylines in Netflix’s original sci-fi drama exemplifies what the streaming service does best: reel you in and keep you hooked.

5. “Chef’s Table” (Netflix)

Netflix Chef Mashana Bailey in season two of ‘Chef’s Table.’

“Food porn” may be an overused term, but there is almost no other way to properly explain the beautiful and gratifying episodes of “Chef’s Table.”

The series follows a different acclaimed chef per episode and explores their ethos and craftsmanship. Every hour-long episode builds up to a gorgeous visual explosion of immaculate and mouth-watering plates of food.

6. “Grand Designs” (Channel 4)

Netflix/Channel4/Boundless Productions For reality-show buffs out there, ‘Grand Designs’ is a hidden gem on Netflix.

This British series follows a different homeowner per episode as they try to build their dream home from scratch.

Since the production team is there from the start, each “Grand Designs” episode can sometimes span years as they check in with the progress of the home. The final reveal at the end is often astounding and brings together the riveting before-and-after home makeover model with DIY drama.

7. “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Russian Doll’ is a Netflix original series.

“Russian Doll” follows Nadia as she gets stuck in a loop of her own 36th birthday in New York City, a bleak but hilarious premise that’s brought to life fantastically by cocreator and star Natasha Lyonne.

The neon-lit New York setting and bizarre-but-compelling plot of a woman dying again and again in a strange loop will have you instantly hooked.

8. “Jeopardy!” (ABC)

Kris Connor/Getty Images Beloved ost Alex Trebek on the ABC classic trivia show ‘Jeopardy!’

Netflix has syndicated several “Jeopardy!” tournaments that are a delight for any trivia nerds out there.

Whether you’re an existing “Jeopardy!” fan or have never tuned into the show before, the episodes are a perfect 20-minute dose of TV for when you’re not sure what else to watch.

9. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Netflix Nick Kroll and John Mulaney star as animated characters in ‘Big Mouth.’

“Big Mouth” is weird. And great. The raunchy, R-rated animated series may not be for everyone, but you should at least give it a shot.

Beneath all the realistic and relatable grossness about puberty and sex and masturbation, there is a lot of heart and thoughtful sex-positive messaging and all the quick, off-kilter humour you handle.

10. “Maniac” (Netflix)

Michele K. Short/Netflix Emma Stone and Jonah Hill costar in ‘Maniac.’

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill deliver a phenomenal performance as Annie and Owen, two strangers drawn to a mysterious pharmaceutical trial for their own reasons.

The show is set in an alternate-universe version of New York City, and strikes a perfect balance between magical realism, absurdity, and pseudo-futurism. It’s lovely, and one of Netflix’s most underrated original series.

11. “Dark” (Netflix)

Julia Terjung/Netflix ‘Dark’ is a phenomenal sci-fi series everyone should watch.

“Dark” was Netflix’s first original German series, we implore you to watch it with the original audio and subtitles (not the dubbed version Netflix defaults to).

This show requires a lot of attention with three different time settings and inter-generational family drama and time-travel to boot, but it’s one of the best supernatural TV shows the streaming service has ever produced.

12. “The End of the Fxxxing World” (Netflix)

Netflix Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther star in ‘The End of the Fxxxing World.’

“The End of the Fxxxing World” is distinct for its style, humour, and heart. The show takes a surprising set of turns after opening with a very dark pronouncement.

You’ll find yourself rooting for both protagonists – James and Alyssa – as they search for purpose in this weird world and find it in one another.

13. “I Am Not OK With This” (Netflix)

Netflix Sophia Lillis and Sofia Bryant costar in ‘I Am Not OK With This.’

Cocreated by the same director from “The End of the Fxxxing World,” Jonathan Entwistle, “I Am Not OK With This” shares the similarly pitch-perfect sense of style and musical tone.

The cast is all fantastic, and it’s another short binge-watch series you wish you could spend more time falling in love with.

14. “The OA” (Netflix)

Olivia Bee/Netflix Brit Marling cocreated and stars in Netflix’s ‘The OA.’

One of Netflix’s most divisive series, “The OA,” was cancelled last year after just two seasons.

Though incomplete, the story told in the first two seasons of “The OA” is worth experiencing for yourself. It’s one of the most compelling, unique, and earnest shows on Netflix, and tells an unparalleled story about the power of believing in one’s self and in selflessness.

15. “Mad Men” (AMC)

AMC ‘Mad Men’ originally aired on AMC.

If you’re looking to sink your teeth into a bigger drama show, “Mad Men” is one of the best complete series in the Netflix catalogue.

AMC’s critical hit about the New York City advertising world of the 1950s is a modern TV classic.

16. “Lovesick” (Channel 4/Netflix)

Neil Davidson/Netflix Antonia Thomas, Johnny Flynn, and Daniel Ings in ‘Lovesick’ (originally titled ‘Scrotal Recall’).

“Lovesick” is funny, endearing, at times raunchy, but above all extremely heartwarming and well-written. If you’re looking for an entertaining love story to binge on Netflix, start here.

17. “Special” (Netflix)

Netflix The offbeat comedy is based on series creator and star Ryan O’Connell’s memoir, ‘I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.’

Ryan O’Connell is the co-creator and star of the Netflix original “Special,” a comedy series about a gay man with mild cerebral palsy who is trying to break out of his patterns.

All eight episodes are under 20 minutes, making it a quick watch, and you’re guaranteed to be left wanting more.

18. “Parks and Recreation” (Netflix)

NBC Fall in love with the local Midwestern government department and all the oddities that go along with it.

Whether you’ve seen this sitcom dozens of times already or have yet to experience the magic of Leslie Knope’s indefatigable optimism, “Parks and Recreation” is a perfect weekend binge-show.

19. “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

Eddy Chen/Netflix ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ is streaming now on Netflix.

Watching “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” is like watching a fever dream of the best absurdist sketch ideas a table of comedy writers has spent years honing.

It’s strange, hilarious, off-kilter, and packed with an incredible cast of stars you know from movies, “Saturday Night Live,” and more.

20. “The Office” (NBC)

NBCUniversal Television Distribution There’s a reason why ‘The Office’ is one of the most popular shows Netflix subscribers stream.

Prepare to cringe at Michael Scott’s wildly inappropriate sense of humour, but fall in love (maybe for the third or fourth time) with the goofy and endearing employees of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

21. “Glow” (Netflix)

Netflix Betty Gilpil and Alison Brie star in ‘GLOW.’

Based on the real 1980s women of G.L.O.W. (“Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”), this Netflix comedy is both funny and endearing.

It’s the kind of show you’ll find yourself binging without meaning to, and you may even shed a tear or two over the more poignant (and stunningly written) storylines. Plus, there’s incredibly choreographed wrestling!

22. “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

AMC Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad.’

Like “Mad Men,” this peak TV drama is one of the best complete series available to stream on Netflix.

It won’t be a stress-free binge, but you will have the pleasure of watching some of the best writing, directing, and acting ever seen in the last decade of television.

23. “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

AMC ‘Better Call Saul’ is also streaming on Netflix.

Acclaimed by critics, and believed by some to surpass “Breaking Bad” when it comes to quality, this spinoff series is another fantastic choice for Netflix subscribers.

24. “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

ABC Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, and Katherine Heigl in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season one.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is chock-full of intriguing hospital cases, juicy sex and relationship subplots, and the signature witty dialogue which helped catapult Shonda Rhimes into TV-creator fame.

Later episodes are debatable in quality, but the first two seasons in particular are incredible and worth a watch (or rewatch).

25. “American Vandal” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘American Vandal’ takes aim at our global obsession with true-crime.

“American Vandal” is the perfect mockumentary. Following a team of teenaged investigators trying to get the bottom of the low-stakes crime of vandalism (“Who drew the d—-?”), the first season of “American Vandal” is a searing satire that will leave you breathless with laughter.

26. “The Great British Baking Show” (BBC/Channel 4)

BBC/Netflix For a lighter dose of television, turn to ‘The Great British Baking Show’ (known as ‘Great British Bake Off’ in the UK).

Netflix’s curated collection of this wholesome reality baking competition has found fame for good reason. It’s absolutely lovely.

Every season is worth watching for the educational recipe challenges and gorgeous amateur baking creations, but we recommend starting with “Collection One” and “Collection Three” for the best cast of reality-show characters we’ve ever had the pleasure of watching.

27. “Cheer” (Netflix)

Netflix One of Netflix’s better nonfiction options, ‘Cheer’ is equally inspiring and brutal.

Learn about the inner-workings of competitive cheerleading (which is far more strenuous than you’d likely imagine) and the heartwrenching ways these young people have found purpose in the sport.

28. “Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Kevin Baker/Netflix This show is a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, ‘The Dark Crystal.’

Using puppetry combined with new CGI technology, “Age of Resistance” transports you to a different world and time.

The first season is a wonderfully written fantasy adventure tale featuring an impressive ensemble of Hollywood stars who lent their voices to the puppeted characters.

29. “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Beth Dubber/Netflix Merritt Wever and Toni Collette in Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable.’

“Unbelievable” is a Netflix original series based on the real reported events of a serial rapist investigation found in a Pulitzer-prize winning article published by ProPublica in 2015.

The show’s narrative begins with a deeply upsetting portrayal of assault, but builds to one of the most cathartic television finales we’ve ever seen. This is absolutely one of the best Netflix originals ever made.

30. “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Netflix Jonathan Van Ness is one of the new Fab Five in Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye.’

The new “Fab Five” – Tan, Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan, and Bobby – and their transformative “heroes” are the stars of this beloved reboot series.

It’s a reliable dose of solace and heart and comfort among the many bleaker options on Netflix.

31. “Sherlock” (BBC)

PBS Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in ‘Sherlock.’

Set in contemporary London and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, this take on Sherlock features creative storytelling and phenomenal performances.

Plus, Andrew Scott’s rendition of Moriarty is one of the best TV villains we’ve ever seen.

32. “Arrested Development” (Fox/Netflix)

Netflix Netflix produced the later season of ‘Arrested Development,’ while Fox is responsible for the show’s 2003 start.

“Arrested Development” is another show that has shakier later seasons, but the early episodes are hilarious and worth a watch anytime.

If you’re looking for a comedy, start here.

33. “Our Planet” (Netflix)

Huw Cordey/Netflix/Silverback Netflix’s ‘Our Planet’ is a documentary series about Earth and its creatures.

Specifically framed as a “never-before-filmed look at the planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants,” the series doesn’t shy away from pointing out how climate change has affected the Earth’s inhabitants.

34. “Feel Good” (Netflix)

Netflix Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie star as Mae and George in ‘Feel Good.’

“Feel Good” is the kind of perfect, short show you can binge in an afternoon and feel, well, good about.

Telling the autobiographical story of comedian (and recovered addict) Mae Martin as she falls in love and tries to balance her mental health, it’s funny and earnest and endearing and raw all at once. Don’t miss this one.

35. “Bob Ross: Beauty is Everywhere” (PBS)

Wikimedia Commons For those looking for a more relaxing, background-type of show, you can’t go wrong with PBS icon Bob Ross.

Netflix is streaming a collection of these 25-minute episodes, all featuring the kindly Bob Ross completing a painting while softly narrating his brush strokes.

The first episode of this collection cuts to baby squirrels Ross has been fostering, just in case you needed an extra reason to soothe your spirit with “The Joy of Painting.”

36. “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Netflix Jharrel Jerome costars in ‘When They See Us.’

Director and writer Ava DuVernay created this four-episode miniseries for Netflix, all based on the real criminal investigation of five teenagers of colour, labelled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a sexual assault they had no part in.

The miniseries is one of the most powerful and gutting dramas ever made for Netflix.

37. “Making a Murderer” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Making a Murderer’ is a docuseries written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos.

“Making a Murderer” was Netflix’s first major documentary hit, charting the true-crime story of a woman’s murder and the two men who were imprisoned afterward.

It’s riveting, harrowing, and remains one of the best nonfiction series to come from the streaming service.

38. “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” (Netflix)

Netflix Marie Kondo, a organising savant whose best-selling book had already built her a strong following, in her Netflix show.

Last year, this Netflix reality-obsession came gliding into our lives. If you haven’t already, throw on “Tidying Up” and absorb Kondo’s best advice for finally de-cluttering that room or space that no longer “sparks joy” in your life.

39. “Twin Peaks” (ABC)

Showtime You’ll have to go to ‘Showtime’ for the new episodes that aired in 2017.

The first two seasons of “Twin Peaks” (which aired in the early ’90s) are streaming on Netflix, and make for an extremely satisfying mystery-horror-camp watch.

40. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” (Netflix)

Netflix Samin Nosrat in ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat’ on Netflix.

If you need a palate cleanser, Samin Nosrat’s short and sweet documentary series “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” is a gorgeous and gratifying look at how the four main elements of any great dish are used around the world.

Nosrat’s take on the well-tread ground of food documentaries is educational, earnest, and light-hearted in a way that sets it apart.

41. “The West Wing” (NBC)

NBC Martin Sheen, John Spencer, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, and more costarred in ‘The West Wing.’

Another one of the better modern classic dramas streaming on Netflix right now, “The West Wing” is a good throwback to serialized political drama (that would be unrecognizable to anyone who only knows US politics as they have operated in the last six years).

42. “Gentefied” (Netflix)

Kevin Estrada/Netflix Karrie Martin and Julissa Calderon star in ‘Gentefied.’

Charting the timely issues of gentrification in Los Angeles with plenty of heart and wit, “Gentefied” is one of the best new comedies of 2020.

With just 10 episodes clocking in around 30 minutes each, it’s a fun and engaging binge-watch.

43. “Kim’s Convenience” (CBC)

Netflix ‘Kim’s Convenience’ is a Canadian sitcom series.

Following a Korean-Canadian family who owns a shop in Toronto, “Kim’s Convenience” is a smart and fun sitcom-style series with a lot of heart.

The short episodes make it a fast watch, though you’ll quickly find yourself lost in the humour and pitch-perfect performances.

44. “Halt and Catch Fire” (AMC)

AMC This show originally aired on AMC from 2014 to 2017.

“Halt and Catch Fire” made it onto many notable critics’ top lists for the last decade, and the entire series is now streaming on Netflix.

The fictional show spans through the ’80s and into the ’90s as the computer revolution changes the world with one piece of technology at a time.

45. “Jane the Virgin” (The CW)

CW via Netflix No other show captures the magic of romantic comedies, satire, and telenovelas like ‘Jane the Virgin.’

With nonstop plot turns and captivating performances, “Jane the Virgin” is precisely the kind of show made for binge-watching when you want your heart to feel a little warmer.

The series begins with Jane (a virgin, in case you hadn’t put that together yet) getting accidentally artificially inseminated – and things only get more twisty and dramatic from there.

46. “Pose” (FX)

FX This FX drama premiered last year to critical acclaim in 2018, and now the first two seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Inspired by the documentary feature “Paris is Burning” (which is also currently on Netflix), “Pose” tells the story of the 1980s ball culture with a piercing look at the discrimination faced by the LGBTQ and drag community.

The phenomenal ensemble cast, detailed set design, and gorgeous costuming make “Pose” well worth your time.

47. “Black Mirror” (BBC/Netflix)

Netflix Five seasons of ‘Black Mirror’ are currently streaming on Netflix.

“Black Mirror” is the best dystopian content Netflix has to offer. It’s an anthology series, which means you can pick just the best-of-the-best if you don’t feel like watching every episode.

We recommend starting with “Be Right Back” (season two), “USS Callister” (season four), and “San Junipero” (season three) if you want to dip a toe in.

48. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

The CW Learning too much about an old relationship could make you feel a little crazy.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” traces the story of Rebecca Bunch, played by the series’ co-creator Rachel Bloom, as she decides to leave her successful New York City life to follow an old summertime fling to California.

The episodes include musical numbers, so truly what’s not to love?

49. “On My Block” (Netflix)

Netflix Season three of ‘On My Block’ recently premiered, so now is the perfect time to dive into this vibrant and beloved Netflix original.

This coming-of-age comedy/drama tells the story of a group of teenage friends entering high school in a Los Angeles neighbourhood and navigating all the thrills and pain of the new experiences that come with growing up.

50. “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Sex Education / Netflix All 16 episodes of ‘Sex Education’ run just under an hour long.

Starring Asa Butterfield as Otis, an “inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist,” the show takes a turn when Otis decides to start an underground “sex therapy” club for his classmates.

“Sex Education” is weird (in a great way), heartfelt, and a must-watch.

51. “Next in Fashion” (Netflix)

Netflix Tan France and Alexa Chung are the hosts of ‘Next In Fashion.’

If you enjoy reality competition shows, particularly ones centered around fashion design challenges, “Next in Fashion” is a new can’t-miss series.

The contestants are fabulous and each weekly challenge produces some stunning new designs.

52. “Billy on the Street” (TruTV/Fuse)

‘Billy On The Street’ Celebrity guests like Rashida Jones sometimes join his short comedy show.

Honestly, who doesn’t want to watch a grown man sprinting around the streets of Manhattan and yelling trivia or quiz questions at strangers (who sometimes yell back)?

Billy Eichner’s highly specific brand of comedy is simply the best.

53. “Dexter” (Showtime)

Showtime Michael C. Hall in ‘Dexter.’

Love or hate how the series finale shook out, you can’t deny that “Dexter” paved the way for the kind of anti-hero now sprinkled around most TV series.

It’s worth revisiting if you’re in the mood for some over-the-top murder drama.

54. “Derry Girls” (Channel 4)

Netflix The series takes place during an historical conflict in Northern Ireland.

A quick and entertaining binge, “Derry Girls” is a sitcom set in the ’90s in Northern Ireland.

Though American audiences may need to turn on captions while adjusting to the Irish accents, the extra effort is well worth it. “Derry Girls” has been hailed by critics as a pitch-perfect series about young women navigating their teen years.

55. “Last Chance U” (Netflix)

Netflix You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate the underrated docuseries ‘Last Chance U.’

“Last Chance U” is a Netflix original docuseries that will often leave you feeling gutted. The show follows community college football players who are trying to establish stability and success in their lives after growing up in under-served communities.

The documentary crew has an intimate level of access to the lives of these compelling young men and the adults influencing their lives.

56. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (CBS)

File The bridge of the USS Enterprise in ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’

Whether you’ve been a “Star Trek” fan for decades or are thinking about visiting this iconic cast of characters for the first time, watching “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is never a bad idea.

With a new CBS sequel series about Jean-Luc Picard currently airing, now is the perfect time to experience the TV show that captivated a generation.

57. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Robert Viglasky/Netflix Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Philip, on ‘The Crown.’

With yet another fabulous cast of stars all playing the royal family and significant political figures like Winston Churchill and John F. Kennedy, the series brings to life the many twists and turns of the United Kingdom’s history.

58. “Sacred Games” (Netflix)

Ishika Mohan Motwane/Netflix ‘Sacred Games’ is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name, and it’s one of the best crime thrillers on Netflix.

“Sacred Games” is a critically praised police procedural series set in Bombay, India. With fantastic production and a great ensemble cast, this is one of Netflix’s originals that may have flown under your radar but is worth a watch.

If you like underworld crime drama and thrilling action, “Sacred Games” is an ideal show for you.

59. “One Day at a Time” (Netflix/PopTV)

Adam Rose/Netflix ‘One Day at a Time’ was cancelled by Netflix, and then picked up by PopTV for additional seasons.

Netflix original series “One Day at a Time” is filmed in a familiar network comedy style (laugh track and all), and it’s among the most critically acclaimed of Netflix’s 20-ish minute series.

Weaving in storylines of veteran PTSD, immigration, racism, and the everyday struggles of keeping a family unit happy under one roof, “One Day at a Time” is equally heartwarming, inspiring, and hilarious.

60. “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (FX)

FX Darren Criss starred as Andrew Cunanan on ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.’

FX’s hit 2018 series is a great part of the Netflix catalogue. With a stellar cast including Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, and Edgar Ramirez, “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianna Versace” is beautifully shot and packed with dramatic retellings of a series of real murders.

61. “American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson” (FX)

FX The cast of ‘The People vs OJ Simpson’ in FX’s series.

Another of Ryan Murphy’s co-created series, “The People vs OJ Simpson” dramatizes the real events of Simpson’s trial in a rich and compelling format.

62. “American Horror Story” (FX)

FX Sarah Paulson costars in ‘American Horror Story.’

Finishing up the Ryan Murphy FX shows, “American Horror Story” is another excellent series you can stream right now. Every season revamps the setting/story while keeping the same cast.

Critics especially love “American Horror Story: Coven” and “American Horror Story: Asylum.”

63. “Terrace House” (Fuji Television)

Netflix Six people live under one roof, and ‘Terrace House’ documents their intermingling lives.

The premise of the show may seem simple and “Real World”-y enough, but “Terrace House” is anything but standard reality television.

The Japanese series has accumulated a devoted fanbase who can’t get enough of the addictive dating-show vibes and distinctly un-American approach to unscripted television.

64. “Documentary Now!” (IFC)

IFC via Netflix Comedic and documentarian inclinations collide on the satirical ‘Documentary Now’ series.

Pulling narratives and themes from your favourite documentary films, this show puts a sardonic and witty spin on a familiar format. “SNL” alums Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, and Seth Meyers have struck gold with this mockumentary series, and you don’t want to skip it.

65. “The Magicians” (Syfy)

Carole Segal/Syfy ‘The Magicians’ is based on a bestselling book series by Lev Grossman.

One of Syfy’s longest-running drama series, “The Magicians” has built itself up to a phenomenal run of episodes that are beloved by devoted fans. If fantasy is your jam, treat yourself to a little big a magic with this series.

66. “Tuca and Bertie” (Netflix)

Netflix This Netflix original animated series is fun, and absurd, and just plain absurdly fun.

Starring comedians Tiffany Haddish as Tuca, “a cocky, care-free toucan,” and Ali Wong as Bertie, “an anxious, daydreaming songbird,” the show is all about friendship and weirdness.

With great animation styling, brilliant side gags, and short 30-minute episodes, “Tuca and Bertie” is a great one to binge.

67. “Alias Grace” (CBC/Netflix)

Jan Thijs/Netflix Sarah Gadon stars in ‘Alias Grace.’

While Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has become a cultural sensation, “Alias Grace” is another adaptation of author Margaret Atwood’s catalogue that is worth paying attention to.

This miniseries is the highest-rated Netflix drama among critics thanks to the brilliant performances and gripping story of a woman accused and convicted of an infamous 1843 double murder.

68. “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

Netflix Will Arnett voices BoJack on this Netflix animated series.

“BoJack Horseman” just ended its six-season run in early 2020 and cemented its place as one of the best Netflix originals made to date.

Poignant, funny, and unwavering with its mission of tackling tough issues head-on, it’s another can’t-miss Netflix original.

69. “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Netflix Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin costar in Netflix’s ‘Grace and Frankie.’

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin bring a shimmering warmth to this show about friendship and love. We’d watch these two on-screen for as many episodes as Netflix would deliver (though the series is coming to an end with its upcoming seventh season).

70. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Eric Liebowitz / Netflix Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess costar in ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Another of Netflix’s better original comedy series, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” charts the story of a woman rescued from a doomsday cult who knows virtually nothing about the real world.

71. “Riverdale” (The CW)

The CW KJ Apa and Camila Mendes on season four of ‘Riverdale.’

The first season of “Riverdale” is especially fantastic for binge-watching. If you want over-the-top teen drama, murder mystery, and political family intrigue, “Riverdale” will deliver.

72. “Ozark” (Netflix)

Netflix Jason Bateman costars in ‘Ozark.’

One of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series, “Ozark” is great for more crime drama and grim family tensions. A third season is on its way soon, so now would be the time to catch up with “Ozark.”

73. “Skins” (E4)

E4 ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Hannah Murray costarred in ‘Skins.’

This British teen drama series not only costars some of your “Game of Thrones” favourites like Hannah Murray (Gilly), Joe Dempsie (Gendry), and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), but is one of the original young-adult shows which explored issues of mental health, teen sex, and substance abuse.

74. “You” (Lifetime/Netflix)

Netflix ‘You’ was a Lifetime original series that was cancelled, and now found a home on Netflix.

Since the first season dropped on the streaming service, “You” has found a new and fervent fan base.

The series follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he meets and then stalks a woman in New York City. What follows includes theft, breaking and entering, violence, and … love?

The satirical tone of Joe’s creeptastic persona hits an incredible nuance, to the point where fans are “falling in love” with the stalker, and Penn Badgley has to beg them to stop.

75. “Elité” (Netflix)

Netflix A fourth season of ‘Elite’ is on its way.

“Elite” has it all – teen drama, crime mysteries, romance, shocking twists, and more. This is one of Netflix’s most compelling original international series, and it’s third season just dropped.

76. “Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show’ premiered on Netflix in December 2019.

If you like sketch comedy, then this is a very underrated Netflix original you should watch. It’s self-aware, silly, hilarious, and very bingeable in a single day.

77. “Blown Away” (Netflix)

Netflix Glass artists from around the world compete in a gigantic warehouse studio to make various thematic sculptures and functional pieces.

“Blown Away” is one of Netflix’s original reality show competitions, and it’s by far one of the most interesting made yet.

You’ll learn more about the intricacies of glasswork, find yourself rooting for various artists, and gasp when carefully constructed pieces of delicate glass fall to the floor and shatter partway through the challenge time.

78. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Orange Is the New Black’ is based on a real story about one woman’s experience in prison.

Netflix’s legacy of original TV series began in 2013 with the first season of “Orange Is the New Black.”

Now that this comedy/drama series (based on the real-life story of a woman incarcerated at a federal prison) has come to an end, it means you can watch the entire series from start to finish.

79. “Nailed It!” (Netflix)

Adam Rose/Netflix ‘Nailed It!’ is hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres.

“Nailed It!” puts bakers’ talents with fondant, chocolate, and other decorating techniques to the test. Three contestants compete for a $US10,000 prize, but the results are often anything but beautiful.

Typically the amateur bakers wind up creating monstrous versions of the intricate designs they’re challenged to recreate. Which is very entertaining, to say the least.

80. “Babylon Berlin” (Sky1)

Netflix ‘Babylon Berlon’ is another German series.

“Babylon Berlon” is a dazzling German neo-noir series set in the 1920s. The first two seasons are streaming on Netflix now, with the third hopefully soon to follow.

81. “Cheers” (NBC)

NBC Shelley Long and Ted Danson costarred in ‘Cheers.’

“Cheers” and its spinoff “Frasier” are two classic sitcoms you can find on Netflix. The original Emmy-winning series is often hailed as one of the greatest comedies of all time, and you can happily stream every episode via Netflix.

82. “Frasier” (NBC)

Hulu Kelsey Grammer starred in ‘Frasier.’

Like it’s sister-series, NBC’s “Fraiser” is among the best of the bunch when it comes to sitcoms on Netflix.

This show originally ran from 1993 to 2004 as a spinoff from “Cheers,” and tells the story of a man trying to rebuild his life in his hometown of Seattle.

83. “The Twilight Zone” (CBS)

CBS Season two, episode six of ‘The Twilight Zone’ is called ‘Eye of the Beholder.’

With more than a hundred episodes of the original series “The Twilight Zone” on Netflix, you have plenty of classic suspenseful and supernatural stories to dive into.

Two episodes from the first season, “And When the Sky Was Opened” and “The Hitch-Hiker,” are often said to be the scariest episodes of this iconic series from the mid-1900s.

84. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on Netflix’s ‘The Witcher.’

One of Netflix’s newer fantasy adaptations, “The Witcher” weaves between a self-aware satirical tone and a darker medieval drama with magical creatures and political intrigue.

It’s a bit ridiculous, but that’s sort of the point. Either way, we get Henry Cavill doing some awesome sword-fighting and acting while shirtless in a hot tub, so no complaints here.

85. “Gilmore Girls” (WB/CW/Netflix)

Warner Bros. ‘Gilmore Girls’ is a seminal comedy-drama series which aired from 2000 to 2007, and then Netflix gave the series a revival with four new episodes in 2016.

This is a story about a close-knit mother and daughter – who are each witty, hilarious, sometimes-mean, and never boring – and their changing lives in a small town.

The series has become a contemporary classic for good reason, and is a joy to experience the very 2000s world of “Gilmore Girls” whether it’s your first or fourth time.

86. “Penny Dreadful” (Showtime)

Showtime ‘Penny Dreadful’ is a British horror-drama.

Eva Green stuns in this drama series, which brings together iconic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Grey, and mergers them all in a Victorian London setting.

87. “Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix)

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant costar in ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’

If you want a screwball zombie series, “Santa Clarita Diet” is just the ticket. Watching Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant onscreen together simply never gets old.

88. “The Sinner” (USA)

Netflix Jessica Biel stars in the first season of ‘The Sinner.’

“The Sinner” is another anthology series, and its first season is a phenomenal thriller/mystery. It kicks off with a woman stabbing a man to death at a public beach for seemingly no reason whatsoever – and the subsequent investigation unearths a horrifying story.

89. “Peaky Blinders” (BBC)

Netflix Cillian Murphy costars in ‘Peaky Blinders.’

From the 19th-century gang premise to the incredible ensemble of actors (which includes Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, and more), “Peaky Blinders” is a violent visual feast.

90. “New Girl” (Fox)

FOX Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson costarred in ‘New Girl.’

Just a handful of episodes in, you’ll fall in love with “New Girl’s” cast of characters: Jess, Cece, Nick, Schmidt, and Winston. The comedy weaves breezily between friendships, will-they-won’t-they romances, and relatable adult struggles.

91. “Everything Sucks!” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Everythings Sucks!’ was cancelled by Netflix after just one short season.

After the success of “Stranger Things,” Netflix followed up with an ensemble series set in the ’90s. “Everything Sucks!” has a great soundtrack, awesome cast of young stars, and an engaging story.

It’s still worth watching, even if the series was cancelled before the story could play out with a second season.

92. “La Casa de Papel/Money Heist” (Antena 3/Netflix)

Netflix ‘La Casa de Papel’ is another one of Netflix’s biggest international hits.

Robbery, tense hostage situations, and strategic crime plots all intertwine in Netflix’s biggest Spanish drama series. The show has gained acclaim overseas, and though the US audience hasn’t fully caught onto the hype, it’s never too late to fix that.

93. “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Gene Page/AMC Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in ‘The Walking Dead.’

“The Walking Dead” was one of AMC’s earliest hit series in the 2000s, and its ongoing apocalypse storyline has been met with varying degrees of critical success. But nearly everyone is in agreement that those early seasons make for some of the best horror television ever made.

94. “Weeds” (Showtime)

Showtime Jennifer Jason Leigh starred in Showtime’s ‘Weeds.’

“Weeds” is the dark comedy series that “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan helmed before moving to Netflix.

Though, like others on this list, the series ended with a divisive final set of episodes, “Weeds” is still one of the best overall completed series you can stream on Netflix right now.

95. “Sense8” (Netflix)

Murray Close/Netflix ‘Sense8’ is another Netflix original series that was cancelled (but was later given an extra-long finale episode).

“Sense8” follows a group of characters from various backgrounds who realise they can telepathically experience each other’s lives. It’s visually stunning, and a standout among the sci-fi series Netflix has created.

96. “The IT Crowd” (Channel 4)

Netflix This comedy series ran on the UK’s Channel 4 from 2006 to 2013, and has become a cult favourite.

All four seasons of “The IT Crowd” are streaming on Netflix, so you can fall in love with the shenanigans of an IT support team made up of three unlikely folks.

97. “Love is Blind” (Netflix)

Netflix One of the couples in ‘Love is Blind.’

“Love is Blind” takes the concept of reality show dating to incredible new heights of drama. Strangers are only allowed to speak through closed booths (which means they don’t see one another) before picking someone to get engaged to.

And that’s just the first two episodes. What follows is riveting reality television tracking several couples as they go from strangers to standing at the altar – all within just a few weeks.

98. “Kingdom” (Netflix)

Juhan Noh/Netflix Two seasons of ‘Kingdom’ are streaming now on Netflix.

For those in the mood for a period zombie thriller with stunning sets, fight choreography, a little palace intrigue, “Kingdom” should be high on your list.

The second season of this Korean original series just dropped on Netflix, so there’s plenty to dig into.

99. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix)

Joe Lederer/Netflix The Baudelaire orphans in ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events.’

As the story often reminds you, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is not a happy story. But it is one of the better book-to-series adaptations Netflix has pulled off to date.

The distinct style, great ensemble cast, and tightly written episodes all make for great binge-watching.

100. “Diagnosis” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Diagnosis’ is a new documentary series made for Netflix in partnership with the New York Times.

Columnist Dr. Lisa Sanders follows people with “mysterious illnesses” as they seek answers – and hopefully a cure.

The show highlights the emotional and draining experience of being a medical patient who wants more than anything to be heard as they deal with an unidentified problem.

101. “Ash vs the Evil Dead” (Starz)

Starz ‘Ash vs the Evil Dead’ aired from 2015 to 2018.

This Starz original comedy-horror series has a cult following for good reason.

Set 30 years after the events of Sam Raimi’s first three “Evil Dead” films, it’s a gory, violent, fun romp of a show.

