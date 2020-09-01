The 24 best TV shows of all time, according to fans

ABC

Using voter data from Metacritic, Insider has gathered a list of the TV shows people believe are the greatest of all time.

Individual seasons are rated on Metacritic, which means the first seasons of divisive series like “Lost” and “Dexter” are among the top fan-favourites to this day.

HBO’s “Chernobyl,” “Deadwood,” “Game of Thrones,” and “True Detective” are also on the list.

With prestige television on the rise and streaming services like Netflix creating more than 100 new TV shows in a single year, it can be hard to parse the good series from the great ones.

Insider took a look at the voter data from Metacritic to see which TV shows people believe are the greatest of all time. If you’re curious about critics’ favourite shows from just this year, read our list here.

Note: We excluded documentaries like Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” from this list, instead look at narrative fiction only.

Keep reading for a look at the 24 series you need to watch in your lifetime.

“Sherlock” (BBC)

BBC / Sherlock screencap The first four seasons of BBC’s ‘Sherlock’ miniseries aired from 2010 to 2017.

Stories of Sherlock Holmes have been retold through countless mediums since Sir Arthur Conan Doyle first published his mystery novels in the late 1800s. But Benedict Cumberbatch’s incarnation of the witty detective has captivated millions in a way no other remake has before.

BBC has produced 13 total episodes of “Sherlock,” with the possibility of more still to come.

“Lost” (ABC)

ABC ‘Lost’ aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010.

“Lost” charts the story of plane-crash survivors stuck on a mysterious island. Though the final seasons left a sour taste in some fans’ mouths, the first season of “Lost” is among the highest-rated shows on Metacritic.

“Deadwood” (HBO)

HBO ‘Deadwood’ aired from 2004 to 2006.

Ian McShane co-starred on HBO’s semi-historical western drama “Deadwood.” The show received wide critical acclaim but was cancelled after three seasons in 2006.

In 2019, fans were at last given a conclusion to the series with an HBO’s “Deadwood” movie.

“In Treatment” (HBO)

HBO ‘In Treatment’ aired from 2008 to 2010.

“In Treatment” is another HBO drama on the top list. This one focuses on the blurred lines between the personal and professional life of a middle-aged psychologist, showing the characters’ weekly therapy sessions on screen.

“True Detective” (HBO)

HBO The first season of ‘True Detective’ aired in 2014.

The first season of “True Detective” starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, who was at the tipping point of his “McConaissance” when this HBO series began. The story of two detectives investigating a string of sex-motivated murders was almost instantly hailed as one of the greatest seasons of television ever made.

“Justified” (FX)

Prashant Gupta/FX ‘Justified’ aired from 2010 to 2015.

Another crime drama on the list, “Justified” follows the story of a US Marshal relocated to Kentucky where he enforces his own idea of justice.

Starring Timothy Olyphant, all six seasons of “Justified” were praised by critics and fans alike for its sharp storytelling and stellar acting.

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

Liam Daniel/HBO All five episodes of ‘Chernobyl’ aired on HBO in 2019.

This five-episode miniseries is based on the real events of one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history. Just months after its debut on HBO, “Chernobyl” is now considered by fans to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time.



Read more:

These photos show just how true to the real-life disaster HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ series is



“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

AMC ‘Breaking Bad’ aired from 2008 to 2013.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul starred in AMC’s now-iconic series “Breaking Bad.” The drama follows the life of a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, as his life spirals into a drug-filled frenzy.

Though every “Breaking Bad” season appears on Metacritic’s top list, the fifth and final season is the highest-voted of all time.

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

AMC ‘Better Call Saul’ has been on air since 2015.

“Better Call Saul” has proven to be a super-successful spin-off of AMC’s hit show “Breaking Bad.” Following the lovably crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, the crime drama is a slow-burning hit with audiences and critics alike.

“The Leftovers” (HBO)

Van Redin/HBO ‘The Leftover’ aired from 2014 to 2017.

Though “The Leftovers” never managed to pull in the same large audiences of HBO’s other hit series, this semi-supernatural drama is lauded by many critics and fans as one of the best contemporary shows of our time.

Telling the often heart-wrenching story of what happened after 2% of the world’s population vanished, “The Leftovers” is a masterclass in human resilience, grief, and our pillars of faith.

“Twin Peaks” (ABC/Showtime)

Showtime ‘Twin Peaks’ first aired in 1990 and was rebooted on ‘Showtime’ in 2017.

The compelling mystery of who killed Laura Palmer combined with eccentric characters and supernatural intrigue earned “Twin Peaks” a cult status after the show’s cancellation in 1991. Much to the delight of its fans, creator David Lynch revived the series for a third season in 2017.

“Band of Brothers” (HBO)

HBO ‘Band of Brothers’ aired in 2001.

This HBO miniseries, based on a nonfiction book about World War II, was produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The show’s first episode aired just days before the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US in 2001.

Viewership dropped after the premiere, but “Band of Brothers” was still critically acclaimed for its accurate portrayal of war.

“Rome” (HBO)

HBO ‘Rome’ aired from 2005 to 2007.

This historical drama centered on mostly real events from Rome’s bloody history, including the assassination of Julius Caesar. Though “Rome” only lasted for two seasons, the extraordinary budget and star power added up to a hit for viewers.

Several cast members of “Rome” would later go on to star in “Game of Thrones,” including Ciarán Hinds, Indira Varma, and Tobias Menzies.

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Helen Sloan/HBO Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow on the ‘Game of Thrones’ series finale.

An intricate political drama set in the fictional fantasy universe of Westeros, HBO’s adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s series “A Song of Ice and Fire” has everything modern TV audiences could want and more.

The first four seasons of “Game of Thrones” all rank extremely high among Metacritic users.

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

Adult Swim via YouTube ‘Rick and Morty’ has been on air since 2013.

This cerebral adult animated series from Dan Harmon, the creator of beloved comedy “Community,” has a serious (and sometimes problematic) cult following.

While the mad scientist Rick Sanchez enlists his grandson Morty Smith on wild space adventures, the oddball cast of characters and witty humour has kept audiences rapt with attention.

“The Shield” (FX)

Sony Pictures TV ‘The Shield’ aired from 2002 to 2008.

Another procedural drama, “The Shield” remains one of network television’s most groundbreaking series. The show follows corrupt officers in the LAPD over the course of seven seasons and is considered by Metacritic voters to be one of the best police dramas ever made.

“Dexter” (Showtime)

Showtime ‘Dexter’ aired from 2006 to 2013.

The first season of “Dexter” is among the top-rated seasons of television of all time. The series follows the title character, Dexter, who lives a double life as a blood analyst and a killer who only targets other killers.

The show’s later seasons dropped in ratings on Metacritic.

“Arrested Development” (Fox/Netflix)

Netflix ‘Arrested Development’ first aired in 2003, and was revamped in 2016 on Netflix.

One of the few comedies on the list, “Arrested Development” is the haphazard story of the ludicrous Bluth Family filmed in a mockumentary style. The first three seasons aired on Fox, and then (after being cancelled) “Arrested Development” was revitalized on Netflix for two new seasons.

“The Sopranos” (HBO)

HBO ‘The Sopranos’ aired from 1999 to 2007.

One of the most iconic series in modern television, “The Sopranos” is regarded by critics and viewers alike as a pop culture masterpiece.

The story that unfolds over the course of six seasons – all focused on New Jersey mobster Tony Soprano – is one of the most compelling dramas you’ll ever see on television.

“Fargo” (FX)

FX ‘Fargo’ first aired in 2014, and the show is currently on an extended hiatus.

Yet another beloved police-centered drama, “Fargo” is an anthology series that focuses on a different cast of characters for each of its three seasons. “Fargo” was inspired by the 1996 film of the same name and has been met with similar endearment from fans and critics alike.

“The Wire” (HBO)

HBO ‘The Wire’ aired from 2002 to 2008.

Though this list is full of police dramas, “The Wire” set the bar so high that it’s unlikely to be topped by any other. An incisive look at Baltimore narcotics scene, “The Wire” follows the intersection between bureaucracy, education, and the media.

“The Wire” didn’t receive any major accolades during it’s run on-air, but critics and fans alike now look back at it as one of the greatest shows of all time.

“Related” (WB)

WB Callum Blue, Laura Breckenridge, Lizzy Caplan, Jennifer Esposito, and Kiele Sanchez starred in ‘Related.’

“Related” aired on the WB television network (which was shut down ahead of the launch of the CW) from October 2005 to March 2006. It was created by “Sex and the City” writer Liz Tuccillo.

Though just one season aired, the series is still beloved by many fans.

“Party of Five” (Fox)

Fox From left, Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, and Lacy Chabert.

“Party of Five” was a teen drama that aired on Fox from 1994 for 2000, with six total seasons. The show is set in San Francisco and follows five siblings whose parents were recently killed in a car accident.

A recent reboot of “Party of Five” premiered on Freeform at the start of 2020, but was cancelled after just one season.

“The OA” (Netflix)

Olivia Bee/Netflix Brit Marling was the cocreator and star of ‘The OA.’

Season two of Netflix’s “The OA” also appears on Metacritic’s top list of shows, as voted by non-critics.

The fan base around the show has been fervent from the start, but became even more vocal about their love for the series after Netflix cancelled it.

