11 Great TV Shows That Were Canceled In 2014

Justin Lubin/NBC Community had its final season this year.

Last year had its fair share of television casualties. But despite cancellation, several shows are still worth a watch.

Crowdsourced rankings website Ranker named the best cancelled shows of 2014, and though these ones won’t be coming back in the new year, they still had a good run.

Here are the top 11 shows that were canceled last year:

When Staff Sergeant Pete Hill (played by Geoff Stults) punches a superior officer while deployed in Afghanistan, he gets sent to back to Fort McGee in Florida, where his two younger brothers, Derrick and Randy, are stationed.

Based off the bestselling novels by Craig Johnson, this series follows Walt Longmire, the dedicated sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming, as he returns to work after his wife’s death. Longmire throws himself into his work, investigating crimes and running for re-election, as he attempts to hide the pain he still feels over the loss of his wife.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (of Hell’s Kitchen notoriety) travels the country helping failing restaurants turn their business around. But despite the many changes he suggests — menu tweaks, updated furniture — it’s up to each owner to heed his advice and make their restaurant profitable once again.

As the first human to be directly connected to the Internet through a microchip in his brain, Gabriel Black is able to hack any data center worldwide, which proves a valuable security tool for the United States. However, Black finds himself vulnerable to both outside threats and his own destructive personality, so Secret Service agent Riley Neal is assigned to protect him.

Facebook/The Crazy Ones Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar in The Crazy Ones.

This show followed unpredictable and unorthodox advertising executive Simon Roberts (played by Robin Williams) as he runs a powerful ad agency in Chicago with his daughter Sydney (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar). However, Roberts sometimes lets his crazy ideas get the best of him, forcing Sydney to spend more time putting out fires than developing her own career.

In the American version of a British sitcom by the same name, three roommates (a vampire, a werewolf, and a ghost) help each other attempt to live normal lives as humans. However, they quickly discover that living double lives — and keeping their true identities secret — isn’t as easy as it looks.

When single dad George Altman (played by Jeremy Sisto) finds condoms in his teenage daughter’s room, he decides to move from their New York City apartment to a suburb in Connecticut. However, the transition comes as a culture shock to both father and daughter as their new neighbourhood seems like something straight out of “The Stepford Wives.”

Nine months after 23-year-old Jimmy Chance has a one-night stand with a serial killer, he visits her in jail only to find that she’s given birth to his daughter. Unprepared for parenthood, Jimmy relies on his dysfunctional family — including his mother (played by Martha Plimpton), father (played by Garret Dillahunt), and grandmother (played by Cloris Leachman) — to help raise the child.

Over a decade after a permanent blackout devastates the world, humanity has adapted to life without electricity. That is, until the local militia kill a man involved in the power outage, setting his daughter on a journey to find out what really happened 15 years ago.

Facebook/Almost Human Kennex and Dorian in Almost Human.

In 2048, police officer John Kennex wakes up in from a 17-month coma — missing his leg and his girlfriend — after surviving the raid of violent gang The Syndicate’s hideout, an attack that took the life of his partner. But Kennex isn’t keen on working with his new partner, a human-like android named Dorian who struggles to deal with human emotions.

This series chronicles the lives of a group of students at Greendale Community College in Greendale, Colorado who met in a fictitious study group put on by disbarred lawyer Jeff Winger (played by Joel McHale) in an attempt spend time with attractive classmate Britta Perry. Throughout its five seasons, the show gained critical acclaim and a cult following for its parody style and frequent pop culture references.

