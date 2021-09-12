Only 17 TV shows received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year (so far). See them all here.

Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis star as Elora and Willie Jack in ‘Reservation Dogs’ on FX. Shane Brown/FX

Rotten Tomatoes keeps a running list of TV shows beloved by critics, earning them a “perfect” score.

So far in 2021, there are 17 series that have been added to the list.

The top shows include FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” Apple TV’s “Mythic Quest,” and Netflix’s “Feel Good.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rotten Tomatoes keeps a running list of the top TV show seasons of all time based on critics’ scores. So far there are 17 shows in 2021 that have earned the “Certified Fresh” stamp for having 100% positive reviews. For the purposes of our list, we’ve selected the new seasons of TV that were reviewed by at least 10 critics.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

“We Are Lady Parts” (season one) – Channel 4/Peacock TV Sarah Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Anjana Vasan, and Lucie Shorthouse costar in ‘We Are Lady Parts.’ Channel 4/NBC Synopsis: “‘We Are Lady Parts’ is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig.” “‘We Are Lady Parts’ is an anarchic, joyful and irreverent music comedy following a Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts – who are on a mission to find a lead guitarist and maybe, just maybe, get a proper gig.” Critics’ Consensus: “Infectious energy, great songs, and a magnetic cast come together to make ‘We Are Lady Parts’ a rocking comedy that is as subversive as it is hilarious.” “Reservation Dogs” (season one) – FX Taika Waititi is an executive producer on ‘Reservation Dogs.’ FX Synopsis: “From cocreators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, ‘Reservation Dogs’ is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.” “From cocreators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, ‘Reservation Dogs’ is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.” Critics’ Consensus: “Aimless afternoons yield absurd delights in ‘Reservation Dogs,’ a low-key comedy that deftly captures the malaise of youth and Rez life thanks in no small part to its impressive central crew.” “Only Murders in the Building” (season one) – Hulu Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin star on ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Hulu Synopsis: “‘Only Murders in the Building’ follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” “‘Only Murders in the Building’ follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Critics’ Consensus: “‘Only Murders in the Building’s’ silly approach to true crime obsessives is at once hilarious and insightful, thanks in large part to its extremely charming central trio.” “Starstruck” (season one) – BBC/HBO Max Rose Matafeo stars in ‘Starstruck.’ Mark Johnson/HBO Max Synopsis: “‘Starstruck’ follows Jessie, a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous film star Tom.” “‘Starstruck’ follows Jessie, a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous film star Tom.” Critics’ Consensus: “‘Starstruck’ doesn’t rewrite the rom-com datebook, but with a quick wit and a star-making turn from the dynamic Rose Matafeo it’s easy to fall for anyway.” “I Think You Should Leave” (season two) – Netflix Tim Robinson in a sketch for ‘I Think You Should Leave’ season two. Netflix Synopsis: “‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Tim Robinson’s hilarious new six-part series, ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,’ pokes fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.” “‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Tim Robinson’s hilarious new six-part series, ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,’ pokes fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.” Critics’ Consensus: “A triumph of sketch comedy, ‘I Think You Should Leave’s’ sophomore season dives deeper into Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin’s strange minds with manically delightful results.” “Blindspotting” (season one) – Starz Jasmine Cephas Jones, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Atticus Woodward, and Benjamin Earl Turner costar in ‘Blindspotting.’ Starz Synopsis: “‘Blindspotting centers on Ashley, who is living in Oakland until her partner and father of their son is incarcerated, leaving her to navigate an existential crisis.” “‘Blindspotting centers on Ashley, who is living in Oakland until her partner and father of their son is incarcerated, leaving her to navigate an existential crisis.” Critics’ Consensus: “The rare adaptation that exceeds its source material, ‘Blindspotting’ deftly takes on complicated social constructs with comedic flair, crafting a show that’s as funny as it is poignant while giving its incredible ensemble — led by the captivating Jasmine Cephas Jones — plenty of room to shine.” “Tuca and Bertie” (season two) – Adult Swim Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voice the main characters in ‘Tuca and Bertie.’ Netflix Synopsis: “Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song thrush Bertie are best friends — and birds — who guide each other through life’s ups and downs.”

“Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song thrush Bertie are best friends — and birds — who guide each other through life’s ups and downs.” Critics’ Consensus: “‘Tuca & Bertie’s’ superb second season is as vivid and sparkling as the first, diving deeper into its dynamic leads without losing any of its singular humor.” “Hacks” (season one) – HBO Max Jean Smart stars in ‘Hacks.’ HBO Synopsis: “‘Hacks’ explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” “‘Hacks’ explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” Critics’ Consensus: “A prickling debut that pulls few punches, ‘Hacks’ deftly balances its sharp critiques of the comedy world with more intimate moments, all the while giving the incomparable Jean Smart a role worthy of her talents — and an excellent partner in Hannah Einbinder.” “Mythic Quest” (season two) – Apple TV+ Rob McElhenney costars in ‘Mythic Quest.’ Apple Synopsis: “Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.” “Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.” Critics’ Consensus: “Smartly written, sharply performed, and sentimental without losing its sense of humor, ‘Mythic Quest’s’ stellar second season solidifies its place as one of TV’s best workplace comedies.” “Pose” (season three) – FX Mj Rodriguez and Hailie Sahar costar in ‘Pose.’ Eric Liebowitz/FX Synopsis: “‘Pose’ is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s.” “‘Pose’ is a drama spotlighting the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s.” Critics’ Consensus: “Though it’s entirely too short, ‘Pose’s’ final season is a joyously entertaining celebration of life that is not to be missed.” “Feel Good” (season two) – Netflix Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie costar in ‘Feel Good.’ Luke Varley/Netflix Synopsis: “Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London, navigating a relationship with her new girlfriend, George and dealing with sobriety.” “Mae Martin stars as herself, a Canadian comedian living in London, navigating a relationship with her new girlfriend, George and dealing with sobriety.” Critics’ Consensus: “‘Feel Good’s’ second season is at once sharp and soft, a bittersweet examination of love and life that will leave viewers wanting more from Mae Martin ASAP.” “Dickinson” (season two) – Apple TV+ Hailee Steinfeld stars in ‘Dickinson.’ Apple TV Plus Synopsis: “Poet. Daughter. Total rebel. In this coming-of-age story, Emily Dickinson is determined to become the world’s greatest poet.” “Poet. Daughter. Total rebel. In this coming-of-age story, Emily Dickinson is determined to become the world’s greatest poet.” Critics’ Consensus: “With stronger writing and a never-better Hailee Steinfeld, ‘Dickinson’ finds surer footing in its second season without losing any of its strange delights.” “The Lady and the Dale” (documentary series) – HBO Elizabeth Carmichael posing next to the Dale automobile. HBO Synopsis: “‘The Lady and the Dale’ is a genre-bending documentary series that details the rise and fall of 1970s transgender entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael and her radical car The Dale.” “‘The Lady and the Dale’ is a genre-bending documentary series that details the rise and fall of 1970s transgender entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael and her radical car The Dale.” Critics’ Consensus: “An intoxicating blend of historical footage, candid interviews, and animation that deftly captures Liz Carmichael’s incredible life, ‘The Lady and the Dale’ is a wild ride.” “For All Mankind” (season two) – Apple TV+ Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, and Wrenn Schmidt costar in ‘For All Mankind.’ Apple TV Plus Synopsis: “Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling ‘what if’ take on history from Ronald D. Moore (‘Outlander,’ ‘Battlestar Galactic’) spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families.” “Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling ‘what if’ take on history from Ronald D. Moore (‘Outlander,’ ‘Battlestar Galactic’) spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families.” Critics’ Consensus: “‘For All Mankind’s’ sophomore flight isn’t without its hiccups, but compelling character work and a renewed sense of wonder make for thrilling viewing.” “1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything” (docuseries) – AppleTV+ The key art for ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.’ Apple Synopsis: “In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before.” “In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before.” Critics’ Consensus: “It covers familiar ground, but with a feast of rare footage and a clear affection for its subject 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is as edifying as it is entertaining.” “The Expanse” (season five) – Amazon/SyFy ‘The Expanse’ season five premiered in December 2020 and concluded this year. Amazon Prime Video Synopsis: “The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller, accidental ship captain James Holden and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala. Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.” “The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller, accidental ship captain James Holden and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala. Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.” Critics’ Consensus: “The Expanse’s many threads come to a head in an excellent fifth season that expertly capitalizes on everything that makes the show work while setting the stage for an epic final season.” “Painting with John” (season one) – HBO ‘Painting with John’ is an unscripted series written, directed by and starring John Lurie. HBO Synopsis: “Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, each episode of ‘Painting with John’ finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, where he hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he’s learned about life.” “Part meditative tutorial, part fireside chat, each episode of ‘Painting with John’ finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, where he hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he’s learned about life.” Critics’ Consensus: “A celebration of art and life through the eyes of a delightful curmudgeon, ‘Painting with John’ is a surprising, intimate feat of TV joy.”