Best Tumblr + Economic Meltdown Mashup We've Seen: "Sad Guys On Trading Floors"

Peter Kafka

Many thanks to new Silicon Alley Media employee Joe Weisenthal for pointing this one out to us: Sad Guys On Trading Floors features picture after picture of… well, you can probably guess.

Chris Riebschlager, an interactive art director for Kansas City, Missouri-based Bernstein Rein advertising, and Jess Hemerly, who does something in publishing out of San Francisco, are taking credit for this one. Excellent.

