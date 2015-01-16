The 10 Best Treadmills You Can Buy

When you can’t run outside, a treadmill is the next best thing. But the difference between a quality treadmill and a shoddy one can make a huge difference in your performance.

Our friends at FindTheBest scoured around for the best treadmills money can buy, and rated them using their Smart Rating system, which weighs reviews from two experts, taking into account the specifications for each model.

Here are the 10 best treadmills on the market right now:

10. NordicTrack x9i Incline Trainer



This treadmill isn’t for the casual runner — with a 40% incline, the NordicTrack x9i Incline Trainer makes it feel like you’re running up mountains, not just hills. It also comes with 44 iFit training programs and connects to Google Maps, which recreates the terrain of wherever you choose to “run.”

9. NordicTrack Commercial 2150



With folding capabilities, 40 iFit workout programs, and a lifetime warranty on the motor and frame, the NordicTrack Commercial 2150 proves a great value for a low price. And despite moving in place, the National Geographic video workouts will make it feel like you’re running all over the world.

Though not a good option for runners, the LifeSpan TR1200-DT treadmill desk is a great way to fit in more exercise while working. It moves up to four miles per hour, and the adjustable desk comes equipped with soft armrests. There aren’t many fancy extras, but you can’t beat the price.

7. Life Fitness F1 Smart



With the Life Fitness F1 Smart treadmill, you can connect to Life Fitness’s website and create unlimited custom workouts. It also comes with a wireless heart rate monitor, grip sensor system, and iPod compatibility. This treadmill folds to conserve space, but at 55″ x 20″, it’s a little short for serious running.

6. Smooth Fitness 9.65LC



With a high 98 Smart Rating score, the Smooth Fitness 9.65LC comes complete with a larger-than-average 64″ x 21″ track, motion control sensors on the handrails, and a heart rate monitoring system. Choose between one of the 28 speed or incline workouts, or save up to five of your own custom routines.

5. Landice L8



The Landice L8 goes up to 12 miles per hour — a 5 minute mile — and comes with a whopping 25 different programs, including a “landmark” mode which converts how far you run into vertical feet, then measures it against famous monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower. This treadmill also features safety-clip auto-stop, tablet syncing capability, and a digital readout that shows your speed, incline, time, distance, and heart rate.

4. Life Fitness Club Series



Though expensive, the Life Fitness Club Series comes complete with several luxury amenities, including a wireless heart monitor, iPod integration system, and 22 built-in workout programs. It can go up to 14 miles per hour with a 15% incline, and comes with 10 years of parts protection.

3. ProForm The Official Boston Marathon 4.0



Whether you’re training for the Boston Marathon or not, the ProForm The Official Boston Marathon 4.0 is great for staying fit indoors without getting bored. Try one of the high-definition video workouts that feature the actual course in Boston — it even replicates the hills and dips in terrain. This treadmill also connects to Bluetooth through its SpeedRing technology, which allows you to speed up or slow down without pressing a single button.

2. LifeSpan TR5000i



Earning a 99 Smart Rating, the LifeSpan TR5000i features 19 built-in workouts and a 60″ x 20″ belt, which allows almost anyone to take full strides. Plug your iPod into its built-in dual speaker system, and forget worrying about your headphones staying in while you run.

1. Livestrong LS13.0T



The Livestrong LS13.0T allows you to go up to 12 miles per hour and increase the incline 15%, which mimics hills. It’s the bonus features that earn it a Smart Rating of 100 though — it has a digital readout showing distance, time, speed, calories, and heart rate; the LiveTrack Fitness Journal lets you track your workouts; and you can save your workout data to a USB and transfer it to your computer to help you customise your training program.

