The 10 Best Treadmills On The Market Right Now

Even as we leave the first month of 2014 behind, some people are still staying strong with their New Year’s resolutions, including those self-made promises to get healthy.

It’s not too late to start a fitness goal, either. But you’ll need the right equipment depending on whether you’re a serious runner or just interested in general wellness.

We turned to the experts at FindTheBest to help us narrow down the 10 best treadmills you can buy.

FindTheBest ranked the treadmills according to ratings from Treadmill Doctor, reviews from Treadmill Ratings & Reviews as well as Runner’s World, and the specifications of the treadmill itself.

10. True Z5.4 ($4,599)

The True Z5.4 reaches a high speed of 12 miles an hour and has a larger surface area to accommodate the longer strides you take while running versus walking.

9. NordicTrack Commercial 2150 ($1,799)

The Commercial 2150 also reaches 12 miles an hour with a larger surface area. It also has a souped up 10-inch colour tablet display that operates a Google Android browser to control and track your performance.

8. ProForm XT 70 Incline Trainer ($1,499)

ProForm’s XT 70 Incline Trainer lives up to its name. It can increase its slant up to an incredibly steep 20%, which mimics mountain running instead of just hills.

7. LifeSpan TR1200-DT ($1,447)

As a treadmill desk, the TR1200-DT is built for walking. Its average speed is 67% below average with a max of four miles per hour. It’s good for people who want steady daily exercise while they work.

6. LifeSpan PRO5 ($4,000)

The PRO5 is a light commercial treadmill built for running. It reaches a max speed of 12 miles per hour and inclines up to 15%.

5. Life Fitness F1 Smart ($2,219)

The F1 Smart treadmill is a home treadmill that folds up for easy storage. It also has a wireless chest strap included that monitors your heart rate while you run at a speed of up to 10 miles an hour.

4. Landice L8 ($5,895)

Landice’s L8 treadmill has a 22-inch by 63-inch belt that gives it enough room for the strides of taller runners. It’s built for competitive runners who want to simulate the outdoor running experience.

3. Life Fitness Club Series ($5,499)

The Club Series treadmill has a design based on the machine that Life Fitness builds for health clubs. It runs 18 different fitness regimens and you can save your progress in up to six of them.

2. ProForm The Official Boston Marathon 4.0 ($3,555)

ProForm’s Official Boston Marathon treadmill is made for the goal-oriented runner. It has a full-colour touch screen tablet that controls and compares your running over time in addition to having full web capabilities. This treadmill allows runners to get up to a four-minute mile and has a steep incline of 20%.

1. LifeSpan TR5000i ($1,999)

The TR5000i comes with 21 workout programs. It has a sturdy platform built to withstand even the most rigorous running workouts.

