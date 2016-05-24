15 of the most beautiful travel photos from around the world

This year’s National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is currently in its final week of submissions, and the photos that have already been turned in for consideration are pretty jaw-dropping.

Between three categories (nature, cities, and people), both amateur and professional photographers have been throwing their best work into the ring. The grand prize is a seven-day Polar Bear Safari for two at Churchill Wild: Seal River Heritage Lodge in Manitoba, Canada.

Ahead, see 15 of our favourite photos in the running for this year’s contest, all of which will be judged based on their creativity, photographic quality, and composition.

South Iceland Stephen King/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Bangladesh David Nam Lip Lee/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Bangkok, Thailand Kajan Madrasmail/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest South Africa Alison Langevad/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest India Claudio Ceriali/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Simon's Town, Western Cape, South Africa Tracey Jennings/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Pavlodar, Kazakhstan Ryan Bell/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Tuscany, Italy Giovanni Modesti/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Blue Lagoon, Iceland Slawek Kozdras/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Havana, Ciudad de La Habana, Cuba Romaine W./National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Toronto, Canada Florian David/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Jodhpur, India Mike Czech/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia Stefan Forster/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest Tokyo, Japan Stephane Mangin/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest The Pinnacles, Western Australia Sam Yick/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

