15 of the most beautiful travel photos from around the world

Sarah Jacobs
Havana, Ciudad de La Habana, CubaRomaine W./National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year ContestHavana, Ciudad de La Habana, Cuba

This year’s National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is currently in its final week of submissions, and the photos that have already been turned in for consideration are pretty jaw-dropping.

Between three categories (nature, cities, and people), both amateur and professional photographers have been throwing their best work into the ring. The grand prize is a seven-day Polar Bear Safari for two at Churchill Wild: Seal River Heritage Lodge in Manitoba, Canada.

Ahead, see 15 of our favourite photos in the running for this year’s contest, all of which will be judged based on their creativity, photographic quality, and composition.

South Iceland

Stephen King/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Bangladesh

David Nam Lip Lee/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Bangkok, Thailand

Kajan Madrasmail/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

South Africa

Alison Langevad/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

India

Claudio Ceriali/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Simon's Town, Western Cape, South Africa

Tracey Jennings/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Pavlodar, Kazakhstan

Ryan Bell/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Tuscany, Italy

Giovanni Modesti/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

Slawek Kozdras/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Havana, Ciudad de La Habana, Cuba

Romaine W./National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Toronto, Canada

Florian David/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Jodhpur, India

Mike Czech/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia

Stefan Forster/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Tokyo, Japan

Stephane Mangin/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

The Pinnacles, Western Australia

Sam Yick/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

