15 of the most beautiful travel photos from around the world

This year’s National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest is currently in its final week of submissions, and the photos that have already been turned in for consideration are pretty jaw-dropping.
Between three categories (nature, cities, and people), both amateur and professional photographers have been throwing their best work into the ring. The grand prize is a seven-day Polar Bear Safari for two at Churchill Wild: Seal River Heritage Lodge in Manitoba, Canada.
Ahead, see 15 of our favourite photos in the running for this year’s contest, all of which will be judged based on their creativity, photographic quality, and composition.
Stephen King/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
David Nam Lip Lee/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Kajan Madrasmail/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Alison Langevad/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Claudio Ceriali/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Tracey Jennings/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Ryan Bell/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Giovanni Modesti/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Slawek Kozdras/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Romaine W./National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Florian David/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Mike Czech/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Stefan Forster/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Stephane Mangin/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Sam Yick/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
