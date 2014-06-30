Instagram's Best Travel Photographers Will Make You Want To Explore The World

We’ve all seen plenty of mediocre aeroplane shots on our Instagram feeds, and they’re not usually all that inspiring.
These 12 photographers, however, take some amazing travel photos that are bound to inspire feelings of wanderlust in anyone who sees them. With follower counts numbering in the hundreds of thousands, they’re incredibly popular, too.
Niche, a startup that helps brands partner with popular social media creators, helped us compile a list of the most-followed travel photographers on Instagram.
From Tokyo to the Great Barrier Reef, these photographers are all over the map, and many of them are getting paid the big bucks to do it.
Pete Halvorsen is a surf and lifestyle photographer based out of the Southern California town of Manhattan Beach. He has worked with several high-profile clients, including TOMS and Toyota, and shoots amazing photos of waves up and down the California coast.
Matt Gee, a Los Angeles-based photographer, travels everywhere from China to Utah, posting breathtaking shots to his Instagram profile.
In 2012, Zach Glassman left a career in finance to spend a year travelling the world. A year later, he founded Passion Passport, an online community of bloggers and photographers who use the site to share their travel experiences.
Northern California-based traveller Jordan Herschel takes photos with an almost surreal quality to them. As he photographs places like San Francisco, Lake Tahoe, and Iceland, he's somehow able to make it look like there are no other people are around.
Chris Burkard is a senior photographer for Surfer Magazine, and he gets to explore some pretty remote -- and cold -- places.
Barcelona-based photographer Oliver Vegas shares photos of his travels around Europe, Asia, and Australia. Here he holds a starfish at the Great Barrier Reef.
Sam Horine is a photographer based in New York City, but he gets to travel all over the world. He ventured to Turkey in April, where he took the photo below.
Dutch photographer Eelco Roos photographs some fairly remote places, like this amazing rock formation on a northern peninsula of Scotland.
Christoffer Collin, a travel photographer based in the Swedish countryside, is able to play with natural light in an amazing way.
Pei Ketron is a San Francisco-based photographer who has worked with companies like Apple, Adobe, and Square. Here she shares an ethereal photo of a bamboo grove in Japan.
Foster Huntington left his New York job in 2011 and moved into a vintage camper. Since then, he's driven more than 10,000 miles around the West Coast and taken gorgeous photos of his camp sites and surf spots. He raised more than $US65,000 on Kickstarter to publish a book of his photos, titled 'Home Is Where Your Park It.'
San Francisco-based pilot Cole Rise takes some pretty out-of-this world photos. The photo below was taken from a helicopter hovering above a crater in Hawaii.
