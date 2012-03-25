5 Gorgeous Destinations That Have Been immortalised On The Big Screen

Moviestore collection Ltd / Alamy
This post originally appeared at Food & Wine.Do you ever feel, as you’re walking down the street, like you’re in a movie?
That’s probably because some of the most iconic places in the world have been immortalised by the silver screen.
More from Food & Wine:
- 50 Best Bars in America
- Best Burgers in the U.S.
- Best Fried Chicken in the U.S.
- Best Pizza Places in the U.S.
- World’s Best Cities for Street Food
This story was originally published by Food & Wine.
As seen in: Midnight in Paris (2011)
Woody Allen's Oscar-nominated romantic comedy, with Owen Wilson as the awkward, rambling protagonist, offers a glimpse of Paris's glamorous creative elite in the 1920s. Even without fantastical appearances by Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Gertrude Stein, the city has magical effects. In the film, free-spirit Gil, played by Wilson, stays with his perturbed fiancée Inez (Rachel McAdams) and her right-wing parents at the luxury hotel Le Bristol on the Rue du Faubourg-Saint-honouré. For a culture fix, Musée Rodin makes a memorable appearance in the film, partially due to a cameo by France's First Lady, Carla Bruni, who plays a museum guide.
Source: Food & Wine
As seen in: Melancholia (2011)
The sprawling estate in Lars von Trier's end-of-days film starring Kirsten Dunst is actually Tjolöholm Castle, a Tudor-style structure built around 1900 on a stunning peninsula in western Sweden's Kungsbacka Fjord preserve. travellers can tour the castle's 36 rooms and explore the property's beach trails and forests.
Source: Food & Wine
As seen in: The Tree of Life (2011)
Some of the most striking scenes in Terrence Malick's high-minded film, about a 1950s family and the origin of life, take place in Texas swimming holes like Hamilton Pool, 30 miles southwest of Austin. Formed millennia ago when erosion revealed an underground river, the lagoon and surrounding preserve attract swimmers, hikers and picnickers. In the city's Zilker Park, the three O'Brien brothers (actors Hunter McCracken, Laramie Eppler and Tye Sheridan) play in the man-made Barton Springs Pool.
Source: Food & Wine
As seen in: The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)
Before Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) embarked on an epic quest to destroy the ring, he lived in a cozy hole beneath the lush green hills of Hobbiton. A working sheep and cattle farm in the rural New Zealand town of Matamata (population 12,000) provided the vibrant backdrop. After director Peter Jackson finished the trilogy, the local government decided to leave the film's hobbit holes intact, and travellers to the picturesque countryside can now tour the set and farm.
Source: Food & Wine
As seen in: Harry Potter (2001-2011)
Visitors to the Scottish Highlands can literally take the Harry Potter route. The Hogwarts Express that carries Harry, Ron and Hermione to their majestic school of magic travels across the Glenfinnan Viaduct, which is used by real passenger trains along the West Highland line. Furthermore, Harry battles a dragon during the Triwizard Tournament at Steal Falls, a waterfall at the base of Ben Nevis mountain. Most of the Hogwarts interiors--the ascending stone staircase, the cavernous dining hall--were shot a few hours south of the Scottish border in Oxford, England.
Source: Food & Wine
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.