There’s truly nothing like travel when it comes to gaining perspective and exposing yourself to other cultures.
To get you in the adventuring mood, we asked Amazon Senior Editor Chris Schluep to help us come up with a list of books that transport readers to another time and place.
Below, see his list of 11 books that will inspire you to travel the world. All blurbs are by Schluep.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
'This book by the acclaimed author Jess Walters is a love story that begins on the Italian Coast in the early '60s and eventually concludes in contemporary Hollywood. As the settings shift from Italy to Edinburgh to Los Angeles, you will find yourself longing to go as well.'
'Maria Semple's first novel is not exactly a love story to Seattle, but if you read it you just might want to come here to see if people are really as quirky and self-involved as the characters in her book. What really shines through is the whimsical storytelling and the laughs.'
'You can't travel to Thomas Cromwell's England without a time machine, but reading Mantel's prize-winning novel is the next best thing. It will make you long to see the ancient buildings and green grass of the English countryside, much of which is still there.'
'This one's an oldie but a goodie. Much of 'The Cider House Rules' takes place in Heart's Rock, Maine -- and I cannot think of John Irving's novel without instantly longing to go to the state in which it is set.'
'Elin Hilderbrand has built a writing career out of writing about her hometown island of Nantucket. Her latest is 'Here's to Us,' which, perhaps not surprisingly, is a great beach read.'
'Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney's debut novel was published earlier this year to much hoopla. She perfectly captures a type of New Yorker whom anyone who's spent time in New York knows. They're not all likeable characters, but I found myself wanting to travel to lower Manhattan or Brooklyn with every page I turned.'
LOS ANGELES: 'Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood's Creative Artists Agency' by James Andrew Miller
'This is the only nonfiction book on the list, but it perfectly captures the deals and glamour of LA. Told as an oral history -- and full of accounts from celebrity agents and celebrity actors -- Powerhouse tells the history of Hollywood's Creative Arts Agency, which played an outsized role in defining entertainment and popular culture in a city full of outsized personalities.'
'Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a huge bestseller, it almost feels like cheating to recommend this book. But the portrayal of the beautiful walled city of Saint-Malo, located in Brittany and perched against the English Channel, will practically call to you.'
'Both the state and the book are populated with straight-forward, self-reliant people who don't talk too much and follow up their promises with action. You'll long for Big Sky Country.'
'It may say something about me, but I feel like this would be the perfect read for a cruise. 'The Woman in Cabin 10' is a thriller about a travel writer who is invited on the maiden voyage of a luxury cruise ship, only to witness (she thinks) a woman being thrown overboard. Equally thrilling when read in bed or on your living room couch.'
'Here's a feel-good novel from Sweden. It's about a cranky old man who is known to those in his community as 'the bitter neighbour from hell' -- but reading this heartwarming novel about new neighbours and unexpected friendship will have you wishing you could catch a flight to Sweden to seek out an Ove of your very own.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.