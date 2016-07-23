The 21 greatest travel books of all time

Picture: Getty Images

Literature has the power to transport us to faraway places, letting us experience exotic locales we’ve never been to, but would love to visit.

From the classics to more modern stories, there are plenty of travel books out there to feed your wanderlust.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ones out there, written by authors who have travelled across America, Africa, Asia, and more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.