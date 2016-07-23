The 21 greatest travel books of all time

Literature has the power to transport us to faraway places, letting us experience exotic locales we’ve never been to, but would love to visit.
From the classics to more modern stories, there are plenty of travel books out there to feed your wanderlust.
We’ve rounded up some of the best ones out there, written by authors who have travelled across America, Africa, Asia, and more.
A classic -- and probably one of the best-known travel stories of all time -- 'On the Road' chronicles the journey of Sal Paradise and Dean Moriarty, two 'beats' who head west from New York City across the country during the 1950s in search of fulfillment.
It's not about where the two end up, it's about the journey that gets them there.
First published in 1975, 'The Great Railway Bazaar' is the perfect book for lovers of train travel.
Author Paul Theroux chronicles his grand journey via train from London across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, riding on everything from the Orient Express to the Trans-Siberian Express.
Chris McCandless made his way from Virginia into the Alaskan Wilderness with pretty much nothing to his name, in search of himself and freedom.
Author Jon Krakauer retraced his steps in order to write 'Into the Wild,' which tries to figure out the story behind McCandless' death.
One of Hemingway's most well-known and highly regarded works, 'The Sun Also Rises' is a story typical of the Lost Generation.
It's the exciting account of a group of expatriates who experience both the roaring nightlife of Paris in the 1920s and the hair-raising bullfighting rings of Spain.
'The Geography of Bliss' is all about author Eric Weiner's examination of happiness across the globe.
He visits America, Iceland, India, Switzerland, Qatar, and many other places to try to understand what makes people in these places happy. It's a mix of psychology and travel, and one interesting read.
If you're an adventurous traveller, 'In Patagonia' is the book for you.
It's full of anecdotes, history, and raw detail from Chatwin's trip to Patagonia, a place often considered exotic to even the most seasoned traveller.
Based on two actual visits that Hunter S. Thompson made to Sin City while he was reporting for Rolling Stone, 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' is all about the drug-induced good times that one man and his attorney have when they road trip to Las Vegas for a long weekend.
'Eat, Pray, Love,' is a memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert that details her travels through Italy, India, and Indonesia, a trip she undertook in search of herself after a divorce.
Gilbert truly embraces the cultures of the countries she travels to and shares her experiences candidly with readers.
The Sunday Times called 'Venice' the best book ever written about Venice. The book recounts the city as seen through the eyes of the young author when he visited Venice during World War II.
Morris explores and analyses every part of the Italian city, from its architecture to its citizens, and even its swarms of tourists, all while weaving in the city's rich past.
Bill Bryson is best known for 'A Walk in the Woods,' however, the author has a whole collection of other travel literature that displays his sharp humour and wit.
'Notes From a Small Island' focuses on his farewell trip through England. It is the perfect mix of poking fun of the country, and showing off its unique culture.
'The Road to Oxiana' is best described as the travel diary of Robert Byron as he travels through the Middle East -- from Beirut to Jerusalem, to Baghdad and Teheran -- ending up in Oxiana, which lies near the border of Afghanistan and the Soviet Union.
The novel delivers a sense of what it was truly like to travel out East during the 1930s; it's even been called the 'Ulysses' of travel writing.
Written by a surfer (and photojournalist), 'In Search of Captain Zero' chronicles author Allan Weisbecker's search for his fellow surfer and friend who has disappeared.
The quest takes him from the Mexican border to seven countries in Central America, where he eventually finds his friend. The adventures he has along the way make for a compelling read.
John Steinbeck details his travels throughout the US with his poodle, Charley, in 'Travels with Charley in Search of America.'
Steinbeck provides vivid descriptions of the people and landscapes he encounters during his trip.
Despite the title, 'A Short Walk in the Hindu Kush' is not the story of a quick and easy trip. Instead, it's author Eric Newby's tale of an unusual foray into the Nuristan Mountains in northeast Afghanistan.
It's a funny, adventurous, and thrilling read.
'Wild Coast' offers readers a glimpse into what life is like in three of South America's most remote countries: Suriname, Guyana, and French Guiana.
Gimlette spends a total of three months in these countries, during which he visits swamps, jungles, forts, and former penal colonies. He also delves into the regions' violent history.
Although 'Our Man in Havana' is not a traditional travel book, it does present a good picture of Cuba during the Cold War.
It's an espionage thriller that tells the story of a man who goes from being a vacuum cleaner salesman to becoming a secret agent.
Wilfred Thesiger took a risk when he travelled to the remote deserts of Arabia back in the mid 20th century.
He spent five years there, and 'Arabian Sands' are the stories he gathered from his interactions with native tribes in the area, who weren't usually open to Westerners.
William Least Heat-Moon captures small town America at its best in 'Blue Highways.'
The author makes his way across the country by back road, stopping in off-the-map towns in Oregon, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Tennessee, Mississippi, among others.
The first African correspondent for Poland's state newspaper, author Ryszard Kapuscinski experienced the end of colonial rule in Africa first-hand, and documented it all in 'The Shadow of the Sun.'
His travels throughout the continent include Ghana, Rwanda, Nigeria, and the Sahara desert, and he lives in slums, battles malaria, and witnesses genocide.
Author Peter Mayle moves into a 200-year-old stone farmhouse in France's charming Provence region with his wife and two dogs.
'A Year in Provence' is the resulting account of his first year in the region, in which he brings to life the joy of living in a place where the food is delicious, days move slowly, and goats still parade through town.
If you've always dreamed of dropping everything to travel the world, this is the book to read before you do it. Potts' 'Vagabonding' lives up to its extended title: 'An Uncommon Guide to the Art of Long-Term World Travel.'
The author touches on everything from how to afford long-term travel to deciding where you want to go, as well as tips on working, living, and volunteering abroad.
