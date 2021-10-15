I’ve eaten most of Trader Joe’s seasonal fall foods. Here are the 10 best ones I’ll be buying every year.

I’ve been slowly eating my way through Trader Joe’s seasonal selections for years.

While trying to eat all of Trader Joe’s fall foods , I’ve encountered a variety of festive products.

I end up passing on some products the following season, but some are so good that they make me want to tag the grocery chain on Twitter and beg Trader Joe’s to offer them year-round.

After carefully reviewing my past notes, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite finds that have become seasonal staples.

I present to you my Trader Joe’s Fall “Haul” of Fame: