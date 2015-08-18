The best tourist spots around the world, according to locals

Going to Paris? Instead of waiting in line at the Louvre, locals recommend checking out the Musee d’Orsay instead.

The best travel tips come from locals, who know the destination better than any travel guidebook.

Love Home Swap analysed over 700,000 travel tips from locals and created an infographic that shows the best local bars, restaurants, and activities around the world.

Their research found that Londoners recommend the little-known Horniman Museum over the big museums like the National Gallery or Tate Modern, and that Romans think the Piazza Navona is the best tourist attraction in the city — and not over-hyped spots like the Spanish Steps.

There are also great restaurant and bar recommendations. Singaporeans think that hip KU DE TA is one of the best bars in the city, while Dubliners recommend Slattery’s Bar for a true Irish pub experience. New Yorkers say that the best restaurants in the city are Momofuku and Dell’Anima — not over-hyped touristy restaurants like Serendipity or Tavern on the Green.

The full infographic is below.

