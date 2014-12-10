The Best Tourist Attraction In Every State

The US isn’t called “America the Beautiful” for nothing.
Each year, millions of tourists come from home and abroad to see the country’s majestic landscape and iconic sites, from the Grand Canyon to Mount Rushmore.
But there are also cool, quirky attractions, like Vermont’s Ben & Jerry’s Factory and Tennessee’s Graceland, the former home of Rock and Roll King Elvis Presley.
From California to New York and everywhere in between, the country is chock-full of incredible attractions that keep luring in visitors. Here are the best tourist attractions in every state.
ALABAMA: Play a round at one of the 11 courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, a collection of championship-level golf courses around the state that bring in more than half a million golfers annually.
ALASKA: Visit Denali National Park to see a stunning array of wildlife and gaze at Mt. McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, with an elevation of 20,237 feet.
ARIZONA: Hike, kayak, raft, or horseback ride through the Grand Canyon, an epic 277-mile long canyon that's up to 18 miles wide and over a mile deep.
ARKANSAS: Explore Arkansas' Hot Springs National Park, where travellers have come for more than 200 years for the supposed health benefits of the thermal waters. The ornate bathhouses alone are worth the trip.
CALIFORNIA: Head to Yosemite National Park, which offers breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountain chain. Ice masses moving through the area during a glacial period carved out the valley's signature U-shape.
COLORADO: Hit the slopes at one of Colorado's two dozen-plus ski resorts, many of which rank among the world's top ski areas.
CONNECTICUT: Go back in time at Mystic Seaport, where visitors can tour the historic shipyard and recreated 19th-century fishing village.
DELAWARE: Relax at Rehoboth Beach, a summer vacation staple. East Coasters flock to the town for activities like crabbing and swimming, as well as tax-free shopping.
FLORIDA: Learn about the history of NASA at The Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, which has been the launch site for every human space flight deployed by the U.S. since December 1968.
GEORGIA: Visit the more than 100,000 sea creatures who live at Atlanta's Georgia Aquarium, which was the largest aquarium in the world when it opened in 2005. It is home to bottlenose dolphins and whale sharks, along with 500 other species.
HAWAII: Marvel at the extreme landscapes and steaming vents at Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, home to two active volcanoes.
IDAHO: Explore Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, which encompasses three major lava fields and has the deepest known open rift crack in the world at 800 feet.
ILLINOIS: Hop the 'L' to Millennium Park in downtown Chicago, which features modern architecture and public art, like 'Cloud Gate,' a giant bean-like sculpture that reflects the city's skyline.
INDIANA: Cheer on the racers at the Indy 500, an annual race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that is one of the most prestigious events in car racing.
IOWA: See the filming location of the 1989 classic 'Field of Dreams' in Dubuque County, Iowa. You can bat on the field or take a guided tour of the surrounding farm.
KANSAS: Step inside a functioning salt mine at Strataca, the only US salt mine that's accessible to visitors. Ride a tram through the underground caverns and learn about one of the world's largest deposits of salt rock.
KENTUCKY: Don your finest hat at the Kentucky Derby, held at the famous Churchill Downs thoroughbred horse racing track in Louisville each year.
LOUISIANA: Stroll through the French Quarter, the oldest neighbourhood in New Orleans. Bourbon Street sits within its limits and is known for its nightlife and Mardi Gras festivities.
MAINE: Take a hike in Acadia National Park, the oldest National Park east of the Mississippi River. It encompasses Mount Desert Island and a handful of smaller islands off the Atlantic coast.
MARYLAND: Observe the wild horses of Assateague Island, which roam the island freely. Visitors to the island can also kayak and relax on the National Seashore.
MASSACHUSETTS: Go back in time at the Witch House in Salem, where Judge Jonathan Corwin lived in 1675. It's the last original building with direct ties to the Salem witch trials of 1692.
MICHIGAN: Relive America's industrial history at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The 12-acre site houses an incredible collection of Americana, including antique machinery, automobiles, locomotives, and other pop culture-related items.
MINNESOTA: Walk across the Mississippi River at Itasca State Park, where the headwaters of the river are located, along with more than 100 lakes.
MISSISSIPPI: Kick back at the Gulf Islands National Seashore, a protected region along the Gulf Coast where visitors can camp and enjoy the sandy white beaches.
MISSOURI: Gawk at St. Louis' Gateway Arch, the tallest man-made monument in the US. The stainless steel arch commemorates the westward expansion of America and stands 630 feet tall.
MONTANA: Hike on 700 miles of trails at Glacier National Park, which was home to around 150 glaciers in 1850, a figure that has shrunk to just 25 today.
NEBRASKA: Admire Chimney Rock, a geological formation that served as a landmark along the Oregon Trail, the California Trail, and the Mormon Trail during the mid-19th century.
NEVADA: Cruise the 4.2-mile Las Vegas Strip, home to many of the largest hotels and casinos in the country.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Explore the historic seaport of Portsmouth and visit the Portsmouth Harbour Light, one of 11 U.S. lighthouses established before the American Revolution.
NEW YORK: Get lost at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, whose collection includes more than 2 million works from around the world.
NORTH CAROLINA: Spend a sunny day at Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks, enjoying the swimming, fishing, and wildlife-watching.
NORTH DAKOTA: Snap a photo with Dakota Thunder, the world's largest sculpture of an American bison. The 26-foot-tall bison is part of Frontier Village, which includes the National Buffalo Museum.
OHIO: Relive music history at Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, whose collection includes everything from Britney Spears' original red latex suit to handwritten lyrics by John Lennon.
OKLAHOMA: Cruise down America's famous Route 66 for some 400 miles. Oklahoma has a longer stretch of of the historic highway than any other state.
OREGON: Circumnavigate Crater Lake, one of the deepest lakes in the world. The lake, known for its striking blue colour, was formed in the caldera of a collapsed volcano.
PENNSYLVANIA: Get up close and personal with an iconic piece of American history at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
RHODE ISLAND: See how America's wealthiest families lived at The Breakers, the Vanderbilt family's summer 'cottage' in Newport.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Find where the first shots of the Civil War were fired at Fort Sumter, just off the coast of Charleston.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Check out one of America's most iconic landmarks: Mt. Rushmore, which features the sculpted faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.
TEXAS: Head to the San Antonio to see the Alamo, the site of a pivotal battle in the Texas Revolution in 1836.
UTAH: Behold the hoodoos of Bryce Canyon National Park. These unique rock formations are created by weather and stream erosion.
WASHINGTON: Catch a bird's eye view of Seattle from the Space Needle, built for the 1962 World's Fair.
WASHINGTON, DC: Stroll down the National Mall, where you can see the Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Capitol, and the Washington Monument.
WEST VIRGINIA: Check into The Greenbrier, a historic resort with an underground bunker that was built as an emergency shelter for Congress during the Cold War.
WISCONSIN: Tour the Miller Brewery in Milwaukee, where machines pack 200,000 cases of beer a day. Don't forget to grab a sample on your way out.
WYOMING: Admire the wild animals of Grand Teton National Park, which includes the Teton Mountain Range and the Jackson Hole valley.
