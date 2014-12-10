The Best Tourist Attraction In Every State

Shutterstock.com Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park has an otherworldly landscape.

The US isn’t called “America the Beautiful” for nothing.

Each year, millions of tourists come from home and abroad to see the country’s majestic landscape and iconic sites, from the Grand Canyon to Mount Rushmore.

But there are also cool, quirky attractions, like Vermont’s Ben & Jerry’s Factory and Tennessee’s Graceland, the former home of Rock and Roll King Elvis Presley.

From California to New York and everywhere in between, the country is chock-full of incredible attractions that keep luring in visitors. Here are the best tourist attractions in every state.

Did we get your state right? Let us know your picks in the comments.

Jennifer Polland and Paige Cooperstein contributed to this story.

