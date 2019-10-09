The 25 best US tourist destinations to buy rental property in right now

iStock / LUNAMARINA Scenic Big Sur tops the list.

From a night out under the gleaming lights of New York City to long weekends at Disneyland, America’s most heavily touristed places rarely see an off-season.

On Friday, GoBankingRates released its 2019 ranking of the country’s most in-demand touristy destinations that are great for owning rental property. These busy markets can create a stream of steady passive income for owners, and investment properties can also serve as great winter or summer homes on the side.

And, as the ranking notes, with booking platforms like Airbnb shaking up the home rental market, there has never been an easier time to rent out property to vacationers and cash in on the booming travel industry.

Ranging from the rugged mountain ranges of northern California to tropical islands off the coast of southern Florida, here are the 25 best tourist destinations across the US for rental property investments.

Note: All annual rental revenue and rental rate figures are sourced from short-term vacation rental data and analytics provider AirDNA via GoBankingRates’ methodology. Each area’s (or surrounding county’s) median price of homes currently listed for sale is sourced from Zillow.

25. Adirondack, New York

AP Images/Mary Esch

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,099

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US228

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Warren County: $US269,250

24. San Diego, California

Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,375

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US211

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in San Diego: $US699,000

23. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,700

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US215

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Gatlinburg, Tennessee: $US289,999

22. Charleston, South Carolina

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,365

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US236

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Charleston, South Carolina:

$US379,900

21. Sanibel Island, Florida

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,740

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US250

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Sanibel: $US799,000

20. San Francisco, California

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,958

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US238

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in San Francisco, California: $US1,295,000

19. Boston, Massachusetts

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,204

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US240

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Boston, Massachusetts: $US749,000

18. Bryce, Utah

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,458

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US227

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Garfield County: $US255,000

17. Bar Harbour, Maine

Shutterstock/Kristi Blokhin

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,450

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US248

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Hancock County: $US349,000

16. West Yellowstone, Montana

AP Photo/Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Erik Petersen A 2006 view of the Yellowstone Club

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,981

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US289

The Median Home Value in West Yellowstone, Montana: $US384,800*

*Median price of currently listed homes was not available.

15. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,315

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US339

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Steamboat Springs, Colorado: $US745,000

14. Anaheim, California

James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,710

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US263

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Anaheim, California: $US615,000

13. Rodanthe, North Carolina

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,331

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US287

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Rodanthe, North Carolina: $US499,000

12. Destin, Florida

Shutterstock.com / Ruth Peterkin

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,437

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US282

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Destin, Florida: $US574,950

11. South Lake Tahoe, California

Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US3,856

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US349

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in South Lake Tahoe, California: $US499,000

10. Springdale, Utah

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,950

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US322

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Washington County:$US389,900

9. Newport, Rhode Island

Annual Rental Revenue: $US4,334

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US369

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Newport, Rhode Island: $US595,000

8. Key West, Florida

Annual Rental Revenue: $US5,276

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US321

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Key West, Florida: $US799,000

7. Jackson, Wyoming

Annual Rental Revenue: $US5,086

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US428

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Teton County: $US1,750,000

6. West Glacier, Montana

Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US6,301

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US359

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Flathead County: $US419,000

5. Yosemite, California

Annual Rental Revenue: $US6,275

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US427

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Mariposa County: $US335,000

4. Sonoma, California

Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US5,817

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US456

The Median Home Value in Sonoma, California:$US743,100

*Median price of currently listed homes was not available.

3. Telluride, Colorado

Annual Rental Revenue: $US5,600

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US514

The Median Home Value in Telluride, Colorado:$US886,400

*Median price of currently listed homes was not available.

2. Aspen, Colorado

Tassanee Riebpadit/Shutterstock

Annual Rental Revenue: $US6,300

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US625

The Median Home Value in Aspen, Colorado:$US1,689,500

*Median price of currently listed homes was not available.

1. Big Sur, California

Annual Rental Revenue: $US12,650

Average Daily Rental Rate: $US756

The Median Price of Homes Currently Listed in Monterey County: $US892,000

