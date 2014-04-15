The 25 Most Popular Travel Destinations In The US

Paige Cooperstein
New York City is always a tourist favourite, but there are some new American hotspots.

Houston, New Orleans, and other southern cities are gaining popularity as hotspots for tourists in the U.S., according to a new TripAdvisor ranking.

Millions of TripAdvisor users voted on their favourite destinations around the U.S., and the south reigned this year. Houston, Texas, jumped 13 spots from last year to number 12, and several new southern cities made the list, including Austin, Atlanta, Phoenix, Branson, St. Louis, and Nashville. New Orleans, La., and Charleston, S.C., also climbed in the rankings.

Award winners were based on millions of TripAdvisor reviews of hotels, attractions and restaurants for different cities over a 12-month period.

25. Miami Beach, Fla.

24. Nashville, Tenn.

23. Saint Louis, Mo.

22. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

21. Phoenix, Ariz.

20. Atlanta, Ga.

19. Branson, Mo.

18. Austin, Tex.

17. Palm Springs, Calif.

16. San Antonio, Tex.

15. Portland, Ore.

14. Boston, Mass.

13. Charleston, S.C.

12. Houston, Tex.

11. Honolulu, Hawaii

10. Orlando, Fla.

9. Washington, D.C.

7. San Diego, Calif.

6. Los Angeles, Calif.

5. New Orleans, La.

4. Las Vegas, Nev.

3. San Francisco, Calif.

2. Chicago, Ill.

1. New York City, N.Y.

The One World Trade Center tower (L) is visible in this general view of Manhattan taken from the 57th floor of the soon to be opened 4 World Trade Center tower in New York, November 8, 2013.

