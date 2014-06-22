The 25 Most Popular Tourist Attractions In The US

Just in time for your summer vacation, TripAdvisor has announced thewinners of itsTravellers’ Choice awards for attractions.

And the No. 1 tourist attraction in the U.S. is Gettysburg National Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which sees well over 1 million visitors each year. Several states were represented on the list this year, but six of the attractions are in Washington, D.C.

To determine these awards, TripAdvisor looked at millions of traveller reviews and then created an algorithm that considered the quantity and quality of reviews for each attraction over a 12-month period.

