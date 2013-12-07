The Best Tourist Attraction In Every State

The U.S. isn’t called “America the Beautiful” for nothing.

Each year, millions of tourists come from home and abroad to see the country’s majestic landscape and iconic sites, from the Grand Canyon to the Statue of Liberty.

But there are also cool, quirky attractions, like Vermont’s Ben & Jerry’s Factory and Tennessee’s Graceland, the former home of Rock and Roll King Elvis Presley.

From California to New York and everywhere in between, the country is chock-full of incredible attractions that keep luring in visitors. Here are the best tourist attractions in every state.

Jennifer Polland contributed to this story.

ALABAMA: Play a round at one of the 11 courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, a collection of championship-level golf courses around the state that bring in more than half a million golfers annually. The Mobile Bay LPGA Classic golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., Sunday, May 19, 2013. ALASKA: Visit Denali National Park to see a stunning array of wildlife and gaze at Mt. McKinley, the highest mountain peak in North America, with an elevation of 20,237 feet. ARIZONA: Hike, kayak, raft, or horseback ride through the Grand Canyon, an epic 277-mile long canyon that's up to 18 miles wide and over a mile deep. ARKANSAS: Get cultured at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, an impressive collection of American art founded by billionaire Walmart heiress Alice Walton. The space, which opened in 2011, was designed by Moshe Safdie. CALIFORNIA: Head to Yosemite National Park, which offers breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountain chain. Ice masses moving through the area during a glacial period carved out the valley's signature U-shape. COLORADO: Hit the slopes at one of Colorado's two dozen-plus ski resorts, many of which rank among the world's top ski areas. Steamboat Springs, Colorado CONNECTICUT: Tour the classic, ivy-covered campus of Yale University, one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges in the world. Grab a pie at nearby Frank Pepe's, a nearby pizza joint beloved by students and locals alike. Durfee Hall, a freshman residential dormitory on the Old Campus of Yale University DELAWARE: Relax at Rehoboth Beach, a summer vacation staple. East Coasters flock to the town for activities like crabbing and swimming, as well as tax-free shopping. FLORIDA: Learn about the history of NASA at The Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, which has been the launch site for every human space flight deployed by the U.S. since December 1968. GEORGIA: Visit the birthplace of Coca-Cola at the company's headquarters in Atlanta. World of Coca-Cola is a permanent exhibition dedicated to the brand's history and how soda is made. HAWAII: Pay your respects at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, which marks the place where 1,102 soldiers, marines and sailors were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The memorial features a bridge built over the remaining hull of the battleship U.S.S. Arizona. IDAHO: Explore Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, which encompasses three major lava fields and has the deepest known open rift crack in the world at 800 feet. ILLINOIS: Hop the 'L' to Millennium Park in downtown Chicago, which features modern architecture and public art, like 'Cloud Gate,' a giant bean-like sculpture that reflects the city's skyline. INDIANA: Cheer on the racers at the Indy 500, an annual race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that is one of the most prestigious events in car racing. IOWA: See the filming location of the 1989 classic 'Field of Dreams' in Dubuque County, Iowa. You can bat on the field or take a guided tour of the surrounding farm. KENTUCKY: Don your finest hat at the Kentucky Derby, held at the famous Churchill Downs thoroughbred horse racing track in Louisville each year. LOUISIANA: Stroll through the French Quarter, the oldest neighbourhood in New Orleans. Bourbon Street sits within its limits and is known for its nightlife and Mardi Gras festivities. MAINE: Take a hike in Acadia National Park, the oldest National Park east of the Mississippi River. It encompasses Mount Desert Island and a handful of smaller islands off the Atlantic coast. MARYLAND: Learn about more than 600 different aquatic species at the Baltimore Aquarium in the city's Inner Harbor. Its regular named one of the country's top aquariums. MASSACHUSETTS: Go back in time at the Witch House in Salem, where Judge Jonathan Corwin lived in 1675. It's the last original building with direct ties to the Salem witch trials of 1692. MICHIGAN: Relive America's industrial history at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn. The 12-acre site houses an incredible collection of Americana, including antique machinery, automobiles, locomotives, and other pop culture-related items. MINNESOTA: Pose with some of the stunning art at the Walker Art Center Sculptural Garden in Minneapolis, who's collection includes more than 40 large, sculptural works spread across 11 acres. MISSISSIPPI: Kick back at the Gulf Islands National Seashore, a protected region along the Gulf Coast where visitors can camp and enjoy the sandy white beaches. Horn Island, Mississippi MISSOURI: Gawk at St. Louis' Gateway Arch, the tallest manmade monument in the U.S. The stainless steel arch commemorates the westward expansion of America and stands 630 feet tall. MONTANA: Spot bison, wolves, elk, deer, and more at Yellowstone National Park. NEBRASKA: Admire Chimney Rock, a geological formation that served as a landmark along the Oregon Trail, the California Trail, and the Mormon Trail during the mid-19th century. NEVADA: Cruise the 4.2-mile Las Vegas Strip, home to many of the largest hotels and casinos in the country. NEW HAMPSHIRE: Explore the historic seaport of Portsmouth and visit the Portsmouth Harbor Light, one of 11 U.S. lighthouses established before the American Revolution. NEW MEXICO: Enter Carlsbad Caverns, a giant network of underground limestone caves. NORTH CAROLINA: Spend a sunny day at Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks, enjoying the swimming, fishing, and wildlife-watching. NORTH DAKOTA: Snap a photo with Dakota Thunder, the world's largest sculpture of an American bison. The 26-foot-tall bison is part of Frontier Village, which includes the National Buffalo Museum. OHIO: Relive music history at Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, whose collection includes everything from Britney Spears' original red latex suit to handwritten lyrics by John Lennon. OKLAHOMA: Visit Spiro Mounds, an important Native American archaeological site that features homes and artifacts of the Spiro people, who lived in the area between the 800s and 1400s. OREGON: Ski or snowshoe at imposing Mount Hood. PENNSYLVANIA: Get up close and personal with an iconic piece of American history at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. RHODE ISLAND: See how America's wealthiest families lived at The Breakers, the Vanderbilt family's summer 'cottage' in Newport. SOUTH CAROLINA: Find where the first shots of the Civil War were fired at Fort Sumter, just off the coast of Charleston. SOUTH DAKOTA: Check out one of America's most iconic landmarks: Mt. Rushmore, which features the sculpted faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. TEXAS: Head to the San Antonio to see the Alamo, the site of a pivotal battle in the Texas Revolution in 1836. UTAH: Dip your toe in the Great Salt Lake, the largest salt water lake in the Western Hemisphere. VIRGINIA: Get a taste of early American life at Colonial Williamsburg, a 'living history' museum. WASHINGTON: Catch a bird's eye view of Seattle from the Space Needle, built for the 1962 World's Fair. WASHINGTON, DC: Stroll down the National Mall, where you can see the Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Capitol, and the Washington Monument. WEST VIRGINIA: Check into The Greenbrier, a historic resort with an underground bunker that was built as an emergency shelter for Congress during the Cold War. WISCONSIN: Visit the eccentric House on the Rock in Spring Green. The unique building juts off a cliff and was constructed by amateur architect Alex Jordan, Jr. starting in 1945. WYOMING: Admire the wild animals of Grand Teton National Park, which includes the Teton Mountain Range and the Jackson Hole valley. Feeling hungry? The Best Sandwich From Every State >

