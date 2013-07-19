One Stunning Photo From Every Stage Of The Tour De France

For all its troubles with credibility and transparency, the Tour de France is still the most unique event in sports.



Over 23 days, riders travel 2,000 miles through the French countryside, including passes through the Pyrenees and Alps.

Every day, the event goes to a different place with different scenery and different sight lines.

It makes for some spectacular, diverse photography.

