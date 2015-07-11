10 can't-miss movies to see during the Tour de France

Daniel McMahon
Breaking Away best cycling movies to watch during Tour de FranceIMDB/Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corp.Robyn Douglass and Dennis Christopher in ‘Breaking Away,’ which won an Oscar for best screenplay in 1979.

If it’s July we’re glued to the Tour de France, and if we’re not watching the race live we can still satisfy our passion for two-wheeled action and adventure with new and classic movies about cycling, the Tour, coming of age, deception, romance, and more.

There are dozens of good flicks out there, but here are a handful we’re watching this July.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

'The Triplets of Belleville' (2003)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=P_LRQ6d9wdc%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px

'When her bicycle-enthusiast grandson is kidnapped by mysterious henchmen, an old woman is aided in her search by her faithful dog and three eccentric divas.'

Available on Amazon Instant Video

'Davis + Connie' (2014)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=zRJKqeZ5NrM%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px

'America's finest and most inspiring road racers, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter-Phinney.'

From Rapha.cc

'Clean Spirit' (2014)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=xPuhtJROgoA%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px

'Amid high-profile scandals of doping among elite cyclists, one team dedicated to racing doping-free competes in the Tour de France.'

Available on Netflix

'30 for 30: Slaying the Badger' (2014)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=6H7w89aZHZo%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px

'Brothers in arms right like, well, brothers. But at the 1986 Tour de France, they also happen to win.'

Available on Netflix

'Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist' (2014)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=xfN3uxk-vRs%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px

'Follow the tragic life and death of a renowned cyclist Marco Pantani, who, after winning the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, fell victim to addiction.'

Available on Netflix

'Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story' (2014)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=yIoNRXTy-F8%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px

'A hero's legend is a cheater's story. He rode a false path to glory -- and saw his image turn on a dime.'

Available on Netflix

EL DIABLO / short film from feature length documentary "L'ULTIMO CHILOMETRO"

Portrait of my grandfather : 80 and still cycling

'American Flyers' (1985)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=QxNWzbM7BjA%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 640px
Height: 480px

'American Flyers takes you on the road for exciting world-class cycling competition as two brothers struggle to win a race and to regain the respect and affection they once shared.'

Available on Amazon Instant Video

'Breaking Away' (1979)

Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=J1jzs6dk4bs%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 640px
Height: 480px

'A bicycle enthusiast in a small college town spends his post-high-school summer trying to sort out his future while training for the two biggest races of his life.'

Available on Amazon Instant Video

Now check out...

The 11 biggest box-office bombs of 2015 so far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.