10 can't-miss movies to see during the Tour de France

If it’s July we’re glued to the Tour de France, and if we’re not watching the race live we can still satisfy our passion for two-wheeled action and adventure with new and classic movies about cycling, the Tour, coming of age, deception, romance, and more.
There are dozens of good flicks out there, but here are a handful we’re watching this July.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=P_LRQ6d9wdc%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px
'When her bicycle-enthusiast grandson is kidnapped by mysterious henchmen, an old woman is aided in her search by her faithful dog and three eccentric divas.'
Available on Amazon Instant Video
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=zRJKqeZ5NrM%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px
'America's finest and most inspiring road racers, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter-Phinney.'
From Rapha.cc
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=xPuhtJROgoA%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px
'Amid high-profile scandals of doping among elite cyclists, one team dedicated to racing doping-free competes in the Tour de France.'
Available on Netflix
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=6H7w89aZHZo%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px
'Brothers in arms right like, well, brothers. But at the 1986 Tour de France, they also happen to win.'
Available on Netflix
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=xfN3uxk-vRs%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px
'Follow the tragic life and death of a renowned cyclist Marco Pantani, who, after winning the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, fell victim to addiction.'
Available on Netflix
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=yIoNRXTy-F8%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 853px
Height: 480px
'A hero's legend is a cheater's story. He rode a false path to glory -- and saw his image turn on a dime.'
Available on Netflix
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=QxNWzbM7BjA%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 640px
Height: 480px
'American Flyers takes you on the road for exciting world-class cycling competition as two brothers struggle to win a race and to regain the respect and affection they once shared.'
Available on Amazon Instant Video
Youtube Embed:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=J1jzs6dk4bs%3Frel%3D0%26showinfo%3D0
Width: 640px
Height: 480px
'A bicycle enthusiast in a small college town spends his post-high-school summer trying to sort out his future while training for the two biggest races of his life.'
Available on Amazon Instant Video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.