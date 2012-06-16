The Top 10 Best Alternatives To Apple's Reminders App

You rely on your phone for a lot.



Apple’s built-in Reminders app, which was first introduced last year, still feels like a work in progress. It isn’t as polished as a lot of other to-do apps in the App Store.

We searched the App Store for 10 alternatives that we think are more useful than Apple’s.

Keep reading to see our favourites.

10. ToDo Checklist ToDo Checklist uses a checklist and calendar interface to keep you on track. Key features include: sending task lists via SMS or email to share with others, alarm notifications, and multiple tasks lists. Price: $1.99 9. Do it (Tomorrow) Do it (Tomorrow) is the procrastinators best friend. The app encourages you to plan things out one day in advance. If you don't get it done, push the task off until tomorrow. Price: Free (For $0.99 you can gain access to iCloud sync) 8. To Do To Do wants you to create checklists out of everything. It only takes two clicks to create a new to-do list. You can customise your task with optional due dates, priority ranking, completion indicator, sorting and manual ordering, share via email, and more. Price: $4.99 7. Bugger Bugger is an awesome app. Once you set a reminder it annoys you with pop ups at a certain interval until you get it done. The extremely simple task manager really makes sure you get your task completed. It's a perfect solution for little reminders. Price: $2.99 6. Orchestra To Do Orchestra connects you with everyone you work with. This to-do app is focused on collaboration and working with others to get things done. Orchestra was named the App Store productivity app of 2011. The app supports recurring tasks, real-time sync, and voice capture. One of the coolest features is the ability to chat with collaborators from inside a task. Price: Free 5. Way of Life Way of Life isn't just a way to keep track of tasks it is a way to create habits. The app lets you set daily tasks or things you want to set out to do and will graph trends which encourage you to do something more or less. Way of Life features: easy to read charts, note taking ability, daily reminders, Dropbox syncing, email or other apps, passcode lock, and much, much more. Price: Free 4. Astrid Astrid is a reminder app and personal assistant. The app boasts 2.7 million users and has a community feel. You can divide up tasks between friends and even add reminders with your voice. Key features include: cloud sync with astrid.com, sharing tasks over email, Facebook, and Twitter, calendar integration, and sharing public or private tasks. Price: Free 3. Wunderlist Wunderlist is an app available for iPhone and iPad. Wunderlist is a platform instead of a just simply an app. It has free cloud sync, a robust website, and rave reviews. The app features: email reminders, lists with drag and drop, prioritization, and badvet notifications. Price: Free 2. Clear Clear is a beautiful to do list app. You can use Clear to keep track of pretty much anything. The app feels more like a notepad than an actual to-do list. Entering tasks is easy and it's almost fun to check them off with a satisfying swipe. Price: $2.99 1. Any.Do Any.Do is one of our favourite to-do list apps. It's extremely easy to use and it supports inputting reminders by using your voice. The iPhone app helps you to get tasks done by syncing across multiple devices and even integrating into the Google Chrome browser. Sharing to-do's with others makes collaboration easy. You don't just have to type in tasks either, Any.Do also lets you speak to your phone and tell it what you want to do. Price: Free More on the iPhone... Here's Every Hidden Feature in iOS 6 Apple Didn't Tell You About >

