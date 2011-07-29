Best Tips To Get Cheap Magazine Subscriptions

Photo: Ian MacKenzie via Flickr

Reading magazines is like an addiction for some people. Many people love to read magazines in their spare time and would rather read them than a long novel.All the glossy pages filled with colourful pictures and informative articles are very hard to resist for magazine lovers. However, many people prefer to read them in their doctor’s waiting room rather than purchasing them because of the high prices.



But if you know the tips for getting cheap magazine subscriptions, you won’t have to wait to get sick before you can read your favourite one. I have recently signed up for discount magazine subscriptions and now I don’t have to go outside to buy magazines as I get them right in my mailbox every month.

The first thing you can do is to look for a cheap subscription offer online. You will find tons of websites offering magazine subscription offers but don’t fall for them until you’ve done some research. Some websites will offer comparative prices on the same magazine so try to look for these websites. In this way, you will be able to get an idea of magazine prices and the price people are actually paying. But be careful not to sign up for an offer without reading all the terms.

The next tip is to look for websites where they offer a variety of payment methods instead of just credit cards. As many consumers are growing more concerned about giving away their information online, there are discount subscription offers which offer different payment methods to satisfy all kinds of customers.

Another valuable tip: look for those websites which offer unique discounts every day. These special daily offers are a lot of fun to check out and some of them even come with gifts. Magazine subscriptions do not take long to ship and the shipping is also free.

One downside to be aware of is that you may start receiving calls and emails from other merchants just after signing up for these subscriptions. If you want to avoid these annoying emails and calls, try not to provide your phone number or email address when registering for these discount magazine subscriptions. Most of the websites have this option. But, if you must give out this info, you can always call the website’s customer care department and file a complaint if things get out of hand.

