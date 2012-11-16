Let's Make This Easy: Out Of All The Tiny Tablets, Google's Nexus 7 Is The Best Buy

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
A lot of people are going to want one of the new smaller/cheaper tablets that are out now.Since we get asked which one is the best all the time, here’s a quick ranking of the order you should consider them.
Here you go:
- Google Nexus 7, starts at $199
- iPad Mini, starts at $329
- Kindle Fire HD, starts at $199
- Nook HD, starts at $199
Want more information? Check out our reviews of each tablet below:
- Nexus 7 review >
- iPad Mini review >
- Kindle Fire HD review >
- Nook HD review >
