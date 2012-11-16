Let's Make This Easy: Out Of All The Tiny Tablets, Google's Nexus 7 Is The Best Buy

Steve Kovach
google nexus 7 my library widget

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A lot of people are going to want one of the new smaller/cheaper tablets that are out now.Since we get asked which one is the best all the time, here’s a quick ranking of the order you should consider them.

Here you go:

  1. Google Nexus 7, starts at $199
  2. iPad Mini, starts at $329
  3. Kindle Fire HD, starts at $199
  4. Nook HD, starts at $199

Want more information? Check out our reviews of each tablet below:

  • Nexus 7 review >
  • iPad Mini review >
  • Kindle Fire HD review >
  • Nook HD review >

