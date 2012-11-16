Let's Make This Easy: Out Of All The Tiny Tablets, Google's Nexus 7 Is The Best Buy

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

A lot of people are going to want one of the new smaller/cheaper tablets that are out now.Since we get asked which one is the best all the time, here’s a quick ranking of the order you should consider them.



Here you go:

Google Nexus 7, starts at $199 iPad Mini, starts at $329 Kindle Fire HD, starts at $199 Nook HD, starts at $199

Want more information? Check out our reviews of each tablet below:

Nexus 7 review >

iPad Mini review >

Kindle Fire HD review >

Nook HD review >

